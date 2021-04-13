George Linde hails Sisanda Magala: 'He is the best death bowler in SA'

Proteas all-rounder George Linde says Sisanda Magala is "probably the best death bowler in the country" following Monday's second T20 win.

Magala picked up his first international wicket to dismiss Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

After a disastrous first over, Magala asked stand-in skipper Heinrich Klaasen to let him bowl another one.

Proteas all-rounder George Linde believes fast bowler Sisanda Magala is the "best death bowler" in the country.

South Africa returned to winning ways on Monday with a six-wicket victory against Pakistan at the Wanderers.

Playing in only his second international game, Magala had a nightmare start as he leaked 18 runs in his first over, which saw him bowl 12 deliveries due to three no-balls and three wides.

After the game, Proteas stand-in skipper Heinrich Klaasen revealed that Magala had begged him for another over.

"He begged me for another over. He said, 'I'm your guy today' and he proved it," said Klaasen.

Magala's next three overs, including two at the death, saw him only concede 14 runs and claim his first in international cricket.

The 30-year-old found his rhythm and the dangerous Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was bowled for 50, became Magala's first international wicket.

Magala finished with figures of 1 for 32 in his four overs with an economy rate of 8.00.

Magala earned his Proteas call-up following his standout performance for the Lions this summer - topping the wicket-taking list in this year's One Day Cup (8 wickets) and T20 Challenge (13 wickets).

Linde, who took three for 23 on Monday, said Magala was one the best T20 bowlers in the country when asked about the fast bowler's performance.

"He just showed his character, I do believe and I think a lot of guys believe that he is probably the best death bowler and white-ball T20 bowler in the country," Linde told reporters on Monday.

"We weren't too worried after the first over as we knew what was going to come next. He knew what he had to do and he corrected it."

The Proteas levelled the four-match T20 series 1-1, with the third T20 scheduled on Wednesday at 14:30 in Centurion.

