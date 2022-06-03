Gifted Gaby Lewis stars for Ireland before Proteas peg things back well in first T20

Gaby Lewis confirmed her status as a rising superstar in the international women's game before her dismissal led to Ireland losing steam disappointingly in the first of three T20s against the Proteas in a sunny Dublin on Friday.



The 21-year-old opener, installed as the hosts youngest ever captain, stroked a brilliant 38-ball 52 and was the senior partner in a first-wicket stand with Leah Paul that initially had the off-colour South African attack all at sea.

The pair added 98 in just 12.1 overs, but then Lewis was run-out by a brilliant throw from Tazmin Brits at deep mid-wicket, precipitating a collapse that saw the Irish end on a mediocre 143/7.

The wiles of Shabnim Ismail (1/25), who lacked rhythm at the start, eventually shone as she opened up the Ireland batting order with the wicket of Paul, who batted well for her 47 off 42, allowing the rest of her attack members to claw back figures that looked decidedly dodgy at one stage.

Tumi Sekhukhune in particular came back brilliantly, utilising her slower ball liberally to take no less than three wickets in her final over, thoroughly taking the win out of Ireland's sails.

She finished with 3/32 from her four-over quota.

Nadine de Klerk, relishing her return to the side and sporting improved pace, was the standout bowler for the visitors with 1/17 from her spell.