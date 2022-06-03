Proteas

47m ago

add bookmark

Gifted Gaby Lewis stars for Ireland before Proteas peg things back well in first T20

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gaby Lewis. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Gaby Lewis. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Gaby Lewis confirmed her status as a rising superstar in the international women's game before her dismissal led to Ireland losing steam disappointingly in the first of three T20s against the Proteas in a sunny Dublin on Friday.

The 21-year-old opener, installed as the hosts youngest ever captain, stroked a brilliant 38-ball 52 and was the senior partner in a first-wicket stand with Leah Paul that initially had the off-colour South African attack all at sea.

The pair added 98 in just 12.1 overs, but then Lewis was run-out by a brilliant throw from Tazmin Brits at deep mid-wicket, precipitating a collapse that saw the Irish end on a mediocre 143/7.

The wiles of Shabnim Ismail (1/25), who lacked rhythm at the start, eventually shone as she opened up the Ireland batting order with the wicket of Paul, who batted well for her 47 off 42, allowing the rest of her attack members to claw back figures that looked decidedly dodgy at one stage.

Tumi Sekhukhune in particular came back brilliantly, utilising her slower ball liberally to take no less than three wickets in her final over, thoroughly taking the win out of Ireland's sails.

She finished with 3/32 from her four-over quota.

Nadine de Klerk, relishing her return to the side and sporting improved pace, was the standout bowler for the visitors with 1/17 from her spell. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womengaby lewiscricket
loading... Live
Cheetahs 28
Pumas 29
View More
loading... Live
England 141/10
New Zealand 132/10 & 236/4
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 2729 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo