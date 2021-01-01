Proteas

Glenton Stuurman ruled out of Wanderers Test, released from Proteas squad

Glenton Stuurman has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

The 28-year-old Warriors seamer was expected to make his Proteas debut at Centurion for the Boxing Day Test, but he was ruled out with a niggle. 

That has now been confirmed as a left quadricep muscle strain and Stuurman was on Friday officially released from the South African squad. 

He will return to his franchise for rehabilitation.

The Proteas do have Kagiso Rabada back in the squad ahead of the second Test, but head coach Mark Boucher has already said that the speedster might not play. 

Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla were the Proteas' pace bowlers at Centurion but, in addition to Rabada, Boucher also has Beuran Hendricks at his disposal should there be any other injury concerns. 

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights).  

