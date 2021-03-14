Graeme Smith: Proteas women winning ODI series in India a 'massive achievement'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas women for completing an outstanding one-day international series win over India on Sunday.

South Africa moved into an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match sequence when they won match four by seven-wickets in a record chase at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Hilton Moreeng’s charges won matches one and three by eight wickets and six runs (DLS Method) respectively, before their latest success, which helped them emulate their series success over the Indians on their 2014 tour.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith acknowledged the feat that South Africa had managed to pull off.

“Congratulations to the Momentum Proteas for a fantastic series win in India,” said Smith.

“It is one of the most difficult places in the world to tour and for our players to go there and beat the hosts in their own back yard, with a match to spare is a massive achievement, which cannot be understated.

“We have seen coach Hilton take his team to New Zealand last year and win a series. They followed that up by beating Pakistan at home in January and now they have gone to India and won a third ODI series in succession. It shows the immense growth of this team. They are really beginning to blossom at a time when the women’s game is also growing and we are extremely happy for them.”

CSA acting chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki added: “What a proud day it is for all South Africans. The Momentum Proteas have done a sterling job to beat India women in India. To have done it in 2014 was an amazing feat, but then to come back and do it again a few years later is just an amazing achievement.

“We must also remember they are without their injured captain Dane van Niekerk, but in her absence we have seen others like stand-in captains Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt both shine. Lizelle Lee has been incredible with the bat and the support received from those around her like Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez and the bowlers is really plausible.”

- Cricket South Africa