Graeme Smith reacts to being cleared of racism allegations: 'I've been completely vindicated'

Ex-CSA director of cricket said he was pleased with the outcome of the independent arbitration process that cleared him of all racism allegations.

The former Proteas captain's relationship with CSA ended in acrimony at the expiry of his two-year contract last month.

Smith was accused of acting in a racially discriminatory manner in appointing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher ahead of Enoch Nkwe.

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said he was pleased with the independent arbitration outcome that cleared him of all racism charges brought about by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report.

Independent arbitrators Adv Ngwako Maenetje SC and Adv Michael Bishop cleared Smith on all four charges of racial discrimination with costs.

"I'm grateful that my name has finally been cleared," Smith said in a statement.

"I've always given South African cricket my utmost, as a player, captain and administrator, over the last 20 years.

"So, to hear these baseless allegations of racism being made has been extremely difficult, both for me and my family.

"It has been exhausting and distracting, not least because South African cricket has also been going through a well-publicised rebuilding process which has required a lot of attention.

"I'm just pleased that we have now gone through a robust arbitration process before independent, objective arbitrators and I have been completely vindicated."

The former Proteas captain's relationship with CSA ended acrimoniously due to the arbitration process as Smith's contract was allowed to expire at the end of March.

CSA did not take up the option to renew the contract that was signed in 2020 for another year and advertised the post. Smith opted not to reapply.

In the arbitration award, Adv Maenetje SC and Adv Bishop determined that:

1. There was no evidentiary basis to conclude that Mr Smith engaged in racial discrimination against Mr Thami Tsolekile during the period 2012-2014;

2. There was no evidentiary basis to conclude that Mr Smith was racially biased against black leadership at CSA; and

3. There was no evidentiary basis to conclude Mr Smith's appointment of Mr Mark Boucher, rather than Mr Enoch Nkwe, as coach of the men's Proteas team in 2019, amounted to unfair racial discrimination.

Smith's attorney, David Becker, was evidently vexed at the outcome of the SJN report, which released "tentative findings" implicating Smith in alleged racially discriminatory behaviour.

"Unfortunately, there were a multitude of opportunistic claims and insinuations made before the SJN, which were not properly tested and were clearly false," Becker said in the same statement as his client.

"The allegations made against Graeme Smith, in particular, were made by a small group of disgruntled individuals with an obvious agenda to tarnish his good name and have him removed as the director of cricket.

"These vexatious claims and insinuations were serious and defamatory. Graeme has every right to feel aggrieved by these personal attacks. However, it is a testimony to his character and leadership that he has held his head up high throughout this process, focused on the job at hand and continued to play a hugely significant role in assisting South African cricket.

"Graeme remains enormously grateful for the opportunity to serve South African cricket."



