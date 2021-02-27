Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Graeme Smith says 'number of tours against India' close to confirmation

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
AFP

In what has been an unprecedented summer of cricket in South Africa, there is some good news on the horizon.

With England's limited-overs tour to South Africa cut short in November and Australia pulling out of their scheduled tour to the country a few weeks ago due to Covid-19 concerns, fans would have wondered when the next international match in the country would take place.

Luckily, Pakistan and Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed a limited overs tour  to South Africa in April while director of cricket, Graeme Smith says that "a number of tours against India that are actually pretty close to being finalised."

Smith was speaking during a chat with commentator Pommie Mbangwa during CSA's T20 Challenge Series taking place in Durban where he indicated that discussions have already taken place with BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly.

"Myself and Sourav go a long way back and we've had a number of conversations," said Smith.

"India have been very supportive of us. Hopefully, in the next cycle we will have a number of tours against India that are actually pretty close to being finalised."

Smith said that it remained critical that countries continue to find ways to ensure tours go ahead, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Each country is facing different challenges. It's important that the members get together and support each other, and try and find ways to get as much done as we can," said Smith.

While details of potential tour to India or by Virat Kohli's men are still forthcoming, the Proteas next international series against Pakistan will comprise three ODIs and four T20Is starting on 2 April.

All matches will be played in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Key India bowler Bumrah leaves Test squad for 'personal reasons'
Double World Cup winner Pathan calls it quits
Pieter Malan set for County Championship stint with Warwickshire
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12270 votes
Cricket
12% - 3670 votes
Football
19% - 5577 votes
Athletics
3% - 776 votes
Boxing
1% - 296 votes
Cycling
2% - 697 votes
Golf
5% - 1534 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2509 votes
Tennis
3% - 1045 votes
Water sports
1% - 272 votes
American sports
1% - 381 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo