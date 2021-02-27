Graeme Smith says 'number of tours against India' close to confirmation

In what has been an unprecedented summer of cricket in South Africa, there is some good news on the horizon.



With England's limited-overs tour to South Africa cut short in November and Australia pulling out of their scheduled tour to the country a few weeks ago due to Covid-19 concerns, fans would have wondered when the next international match in the country would take place.

Luckily, Pakistan and Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed a limited overs tour to South Africa in April while director of cricket, Graeme Smith says that "a number of tours against India that are actually pretty close to being finalised."

Smith was speaking during a chat with commentator Pommie Mbangwa during CSA's T20 Challenge Series taking place in Durban where he indicated that discussions have already taken place with BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly.

"Myself and Sourav go a long way back and we've had a number of conversations," said Smith.

"India have been very supportive of us. Hopefully, in the next cycle we will have a number of tours against India that are actually pretty close to being finalised."

Smith said that it remained critical that countries continue to find ways to ensure tours go ahead, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Each country is facing different challenges. It's important that the members get together and support each other, and try and find ways to get as much done as we can," said Smith.

While details of potential tour to India or by Virat Kohli's men are still forthcoming, the Proteas next international series against Pakistan will comprise three ODIs and four T20Is starting on 2 April.

All matches will be played in Johannesburg and Pretoria.