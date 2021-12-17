Graeme Smith's lawyer hits back at 'flawed' Cricket SA SJN report: 'Some findings are questionable'

Graeme Smith's lawyer, David Becker, has raised concerns over the process the SJN hearings followed.

Smith was implicated numerous times in the report, but Becker says there were "procedural flaws".

Becker defended Smith's appointment and his appointment of the Proteas coaching team.

David Becker, the attorney of South Africa's Director of Cricket (DOC) Graeme Smith, and lawyers from other respondents in the hearings have hit back at the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) report submitted by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza this week, calling it "flawed".



The hearings, which sought to investigate racial division, discrimination and a lack of transformation in South African cricket, took place over six months earlier this year and saw testimonies shared from current and former players, coaches and administrators in the game.

With the process now complete, Ntsebeza's report released on Wednesday was hard-hitting with its findings pointing to several instances of discrimination, while it was also scathing of prominent figures in South African cricket, including Smith, current head coach Mark Boucher and former national captain AB de Villiers.

The report claimed procedural issues with how Smith and Boucher were appointed into their respective roles at CSA, while Smith was deemed to have shown racial bias in his appointment of Boucher over Enoch Nkwe as coach.

Ntsebeza also pointed to Smith's refusal to work under former CEO Thabang Moroe as a sign of racial prejudice.

Boucher's apology and response to the role he played in Paul Adams' experienced racism during his playing days, meanwhile, was scolded in the report while De Villiers was also lambasted for Khaya Zondo's non-selection during South Africa's 2015 tour to India.

The report made no recommendations concerning Smith and Boucher, but the CSA board will now sit with it before deciding the way forward.

In a statement released on Thursday, which came from "lawyers from various respondents" in the hearings, Becker confirmed that "serious concerns" had been raised with CSA over the process of the report.

"The SJN process was undoubtedly an important process for South African cricket. However, CSA is going to have to consider a number of fundamental flaws in the Ombud's process which have been raised by several respondents," the statement said.

"For instance, how do you make far-reaching and public findings of racial prejudice against certain people and in the same breath say that they are 'tentative', as the Ombudsman has done? How is CSA expected to implement those findings when the Ombudsman has said, by his own admission, that he 'cannot make definitive findings in an instance where the evidence of both the so-called victims and the alleged perpetrators was not tested'?

"Why wasn't the evidence properly tested? The Ombudsman had the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses under the Terms of Reference and didn't take that opportunity.

"It was his process."

All of Smith, Boucher and De Villiers responded in writing to the SJN, but none were present in person to be cross-examined.

Becker then expanded on a lack of due process in the hearings.

"Important questions will need to be asked as to why certain respondents were not properly informed of the allegations against them, as required. It appears that several people against whom findings of racism have been made were not properly notified of the allegations against them by the Office of the Ombudsman," said Becker.

"If so, this is very serious, and the findings against them will ultimately need to be withdrawn or set aside."

Becker challenged the report's assertion that Smith's stance on Moroe was an example of racial bias, while he also defended Smith's role in his own appointment and those of the coaching staff.

"On top of that, some of the findings are entirely questionable and without any basis," said Becker.

"For example, in finding that Smith's refusal to work under Moroe 'evinces his racial bias against black leadership at CSA', the Ombudsman simply ignores the fact that Smith has worked quite happily and successfully under the current CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki for the last year.

"He has also worked collaboratively with three black CSA Presidents since being appointed in December 2019.

"As regards his appointment, Smith did not appoint himself. The evidence clearly shows that his appointment was endorsed by the selection panel and approved by the entire CSA Board, CSA President Chris Nenzani, CFO Pholetsi Moseki, the Acting CEO, HR Head Chantal Moon, and Legal Officer & Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza.

"Important parts of the evidence are simply not dealt with in the report. For example, the Ombudsman states that Smith did not explain why he appointed Boucher in his evidence. However, the reasons are clearly addressed by Smith and Mr Nenzani in their affidavits submitted to the SJN."

Becker also believes that the report ignored the submissions of the players' body, the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), responding to allegations of discrimination players had experienced.

"SACA filed a 250-page submission dealing in detail with the allegations against it. Their evidence is largely ignored, and they are hardly mentioned in the report," added Becker.

"They will rightly feel aggrieved by that."

Becker then questioned why the 2015 match-fixing saga - players of colour involved had suggested racial bias in the investigation process - was given so much air time at the hearings only to be dismissed as a 'red herring' by Ntsebeza.

"This came at a huge cost to CSA and the respondents. Surprisingly, no mention is made in the entire report about how these four gentlemen misused the SJN process," said Becker.

Becker called on CSA to "carefully consider" the procedural flaws in the report before any action was taken.

"CSA have stated that they will consider the report objectively. They will need to carefully consider all these concerns about the process and make a decision as to whether the findings and recommendations can actually be implemented at all," he said.

"It is just a pity that a very meaningful project with a noble purpose might end up tainted because of procedural flaws."