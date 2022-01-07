Gritty Dean Elgar will 'always' put the team ahead of personal milestones

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said he is all about team goals.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said the team will always come before any personal accolades as they took in their historic seven-wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday.



Elgar's 96*, his fifth fourth-innings 50, anchored South Africa's highest successful run-chase at the Wanderers after the Proteas resumed on the fourth evening at 118/2 after rain wiped out the first five hours of the day.

Predictably, it would have been wonderful for Elgar to gain a second fourth-innings ton in leading SA's victory charge, but Elgar was happy to ensure the team got over the line.

"It's another win as a captain and I'm always team over personal performances. I am team over accolades," Elgar said.

"I don't play for the accolades. I don't play for personal gain. I play for my team-mates and I play for winning. That's why I play this game

"It's a special day and I guess luck was on my side because I happened to be there to get the team over the line with my other team-mates.

"I'm not going to exclude them from their achievements from the last four days."

Elgar had top-scored with 77 in the second innings of the first Test, but the 305 they needed to get in the first Test was far harder than the 239 at the Wanderers.

Either way, it required a planned and diligent batting effort led by him and Elgar had set himself internal goes that paid off.

"I set myself a goal to bat for 40 overs and that kind of breaks the new ball up," Elgar said.

"As an opening pair, we haven't come off in the way that we would have liked, but we did in the second innings and that really helped us.

"In that 40 overs, it doesn't matter what I score because on day two, they bowled a serious spell to me and I had to respect what was going my way.

"The minute I go out of my box, I'm going to go out and put the team under more pressure, so I'd like to think I took a bit of sting out of their tail."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 243/3 (Dean Elgar 96*, Rassie van der Dussen 40, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26, Shardul Thakur 1/47)

South Africa won by seven wickets