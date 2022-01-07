Proteas

39m ago

add bookmark

Gritty Dean Elgar will 'always' put the team ahead of personal milestones

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dean Elgar. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Dean Elgar. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said he is all about team goals.
  • Elgar's 96* helped South Africa to a series-levelling seven-wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers.
  • Elgar had set internal goals that paid for him.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said the team will always come before any personal accolades as they took in their historic seven-wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Elgar's 96*, his fifth fourth-innings 50, anchored South Africa's highest successful run-chase at the Wanderers after the Proteas resumed on the fourth evening at 118/2 after rain wiped out the first five hours of the day.

Predictably, it would have been wonderful for Elgar to gain a second fourth-innings ton in leading SA's victory charge, but Elgar was happy to ensure the team got over the line.

"It's another win as a captain and I'm always team over personal performances. I am team over accolades," Elgar said.

"I don't play for the accolades. I don't play for personal gain. I play for my team-mates and I play for winning. That's why I play this game

"It's a special day and I guess luck was on my side because I happened to be there to get the team over the line with my other team-mates.

"I'm not going to exclude them from their achievements from the last four days."

Elgar had top-scored with 77 in the second innings of the first Test, but the 305 they needed to get in the first Test was far harder than the 239 at the Wanderers.

Either way, it required a planned and diligent batting effort led by him and Elgar had set himself internal goes that paid off.

"I set myself a goal to bat for 40 overs and that kind of breaks the new ball up," Elgar said.

"As an opening pair, we haven't come off in the way that we would have liked, but we did in the second innings and that really helped us.

"In that 40 overs, it doesn't matter what I score because on day two, they bowled a serious spell to me and I had to respect what was going my way.

"The minute I go out of my box, I'm going to go out and put the team under more pressure, so I'd like to think I took a bit of sting out of their tail."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 243/3 (Dean Elgar 96*, Rassie van der Dussen 40, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26, Shardul Thakur 1/47)

South Africa won by seven wickets

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasdean elgarcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6139 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 986 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3334 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo