Harmer catch: Nortje says Proteas 'were convinced it's out'

Star Proteas performer on day one of the third Test against Australia, Anrich Nortje, said they were convinced that Simon Harmer’s slip catch on Marnus Labuschagne, given not-out, was out.



After the umpires gave a soft signal of out, referrals to the third umpire overturned the on-field decision to not-out after it was deemed that Marco Jansen’s induced edge touched the turf before Harmer gathered.

The Proteas were visibly irked by the decision at the time when the Aussies’ top batter Labuschagne was unbeaten on 70 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

However, Nortje eventually dismissed the South African-born batter caught behind by Kyle Verreynne at the cost of nine more runs following the Harmer decision.

"All of us thought it was out. Simon was convinced that it went straight in," said Nortje.

"When you look at the angles, to us it looks like fingers are underneath it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that one.

"I think it would have been a big wicket at that stage. We were convinced it’s out."

Nortje said the moment had the potential to derail the team’s focus, especially for young left-arm pacer Jansen, who might have felt hard done by.

But the visitors rallied to somewhat restrict Australia to 147/2 before the rain-hit day was called off for bad light.

"You just have to try and focus," said Nortje.

"It can quickly get out of hand afterwards where you feel you’ve been hard done by. I think the main thing is to try and focus.

"And I told Marco as well to try to focus on what he was doing and to put even more effort on the basics and try to get through that phase where it drifts out of your mind.

"It can feel like you should have gotten the wicket and one or two balls go to the boundary and you lose the momentum again.

"I thought he bowled really well at that stage, so well done to him for keeping his line and lengths up.

"As a fielding unit, you just want to feed off that energy and the good balls from the bowlers at that stage."

Nortje finished with 2/26 from his 11 overs. Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 54 before stumps.



