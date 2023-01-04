4h ago

add bookmark

Harmer catch: Nortje says Proteas 'were convinced it's out'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marco Jansen of South Africa and team mates. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Marco Jansen of South Africa and team mates. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
  • Anrich Nortje says the Proteas were convinced that Simon Harmer’s slip catch on Marnus Labuschagne, given not-out, was out.
  • At the time, the Australian batter was unbeaten on 70 during the first day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
  • Nortje eventually dismissed the South African-born Labuschagne caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for 79.

Star Proteas performer on day one of the third Test against Australia, Anrich Nortje, said they were convinced that Simon Harmer’s slip catch on Marnus Labuschagne, given not-out, was out.

After the umpires gave a soft signal of out, referrals to the third umpire overturned the on-field decision to not-out after it was deemed that Marco Jansen’s induced edge touched the turf before Harmer gathered.

The Proteas were visibly irked by the decision at the time when the Aussies’ top batter Labuschagne was unbeaten on 70 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

SCORECARD | Australia v South Africa, 3rd Test

However, Nortje eventually dismissed the South African-born batter caught behind by Kyle Verreynne at the cost of nine more runs following the Harmer decision.

"All of us thought it was out. Simon was convinced that it went straight in," said Nortje.

"When you look at the angles, to us it looks like fingers are underneath it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that one.

"I think it would have been a big wicket at that stage. We were convinced it’s out."

WATCH | Deflated Proteas stunned after Harmer's 'catch' of Labuschagne given not-out

Nortje said the moment had the potential to derail the team’s focus, especially for young left-arm pacer Jansen, who might have felt hard done by.

But the visitors rallied to somewhat restrict Australia to 147/2 before the rain-hit day was called off for bad light.

"You just have to try and focus," said Nortje.

"It can quickly get out of hand afterwards where you feel you’ve been hard done by. I think the main thing is to try and focus.

"And I told Marco as well to try to focus on what he was doing and to put even more effort on the basics and try to get through that phase where it drifts out of your mind.

"It can feel like you should have gotten the wicket and one or two balls go to the boundary and you lose the momentum again.

"I thought he bowled really well at that stage, so well done to him for keeping his line and lengths up.

"As a fielding unit, you just want to feed off that energy and the good balls from the bowlers at that stage."

Nortje finished with 2/26 from his 11 overs. Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 54 before stumps.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaproteasanrich nortjecricket
loading... Live
Pakistan 407/9
New Zealand 449/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
36% - 2453 votes
Lions
6% - 414 votes
Stormers
35% - 2407 votes
Sharks
23% - 1591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec 2022

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec 2022

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo