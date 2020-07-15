Hashim Amla thanks 'exceptional' Lungi Ngidi: 'Black Lives Matter has relevance for everyone'

Former star Proteas batsman Hashim Amla has taken to social media to support Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amla is one of several former South African cricketers who have publicly spoken on the issue.

In an emotive Instagram post, Amla says it's "darker skinned people (who) have had it the worst".

Former star Proteas batsman Hashim Amla on Wednesday took to social media to show his support for fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Last week, Ngidi expressed his support for the BLM movement, revealing that he would be eager to address the issue in the Proteas dressing room.

This led to highly-publicised criticism on social media by former Proteas Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar, who argued that "all lives matter".

Over the last few days, several former South African cricketers have come forward and shared their personal experiences of racial inequality.

Amla, who is known as reserved and soft-spoken character, shared an emotive message on Instagram and threw his their weight behind former team-mate Ngidi.

"... Many of us, including myself have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way-publically and privately," wrote Amla.

"I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self destruction and social change.

"There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However the darker skinned people have had the worst of it," he continued.

"So why is Black Lives Matter relevant for us ?... because we are all black (to me anyway). I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi (again)..."

On Monday, 30 former Proteas - all players of colour - and five coaches expressed their support for both Ngidi and the BLM movement.

Those that have signed the waiver include Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Herschelle Gibbs, Ashwell Prince, Charl Langeveldt and JP Duminy.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler