'He's a big loss for us', says Klaasen as he bemoans loss of Pretorius to injury

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen said the loss of Dwaine Pretorius to injury was a big one for them.

Pretorius sustained a broken thumb that not only ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series against India but the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month.

Klaasen played a crucial role in South Africa's nine-run win in Thursday's first ODI against India in Lucknow.

Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen bemoaned the loss of Dwaine Pretorius, saying the loss of the all-rounder is a big one.

Pretorius will miss not only the ODI series against India but also the T20 World Cup that will take place later this month in Australia.

Pretorius was laid low by a broken thumb that'll require surgery, making him the second Proteas player to miss the T20 World Cup because of a broken digit.

READ | Proteas bruiser Klaasen on World Cup qualification: It will be very hard, but we'll definitely try

Rassie van der Dussen was also ruled out of the tournament because of a broken finger he sustained in the second Test against England.

Klaasen said he personally felt Pretorius' loss and absence, but they'll have to move on with life ahead of Sunday's second ODI in Ranchi and the international T20 tournament later in the month.

"It's a big loss and it was a sad morning for us when we found out," Klaasen said.

"We didn't know how bad it was and we just thought it was a little thumb injury and I'm very close to him.

"It's emotional and we've been through a lot to get to where we are now, so I'm gutted for him.

"It's a big loss, but we'll have to wait for the selectors and the coaches to give us their replacement, but it's a massive loss."

RECAP | Proteas win first ODI against India by nine runs, collect crucial 10 ODI Super League points

Klaasen played a big role in South Africa's nine-run win in the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

Klaasen, who would've been on the bench if Van der Dussen was available, made a valuable unbeaten 74 off 65 balls.

It earned him the man-of-the-match award and also helped the men's national team get 10 crucial ICC World Cup Super League points.

Even if the Proteas record an unprecedented whitewash against India, SA will still be outside of the top eight that'll qualify directly for the World Cup in India next year.



