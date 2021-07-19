High-flying Shamsi explains on-field aggression: 'I make sure we never back down'

It sometimes comes in the form of a lively celebration and often with a few choice words for the batsman, but spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is easily one of the more fired-up bowlers in the current Proteas camp.

Having always been a visibly passionate player, the 31-year-old is at the top of his game - and the ICC T20 rankings - presently.

He delivered another man-of-the-match performance in the opening T20 against Ireland on Dublin in Monday, claiming figures of 4/27 (4) that went a long way towards helping his side to a commanding 33-run victory in the series opener.

Now enjoying regular game time in the absence of Imran Tahir, Shamsi has claimed a total of 42 T20 wickets for his country and is showing no signs of slowing down.

He is also comfortably ahead of Rashid Khan on top of the ICC rankings and looks set to occupy that position all the way through to October's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Speaking to media after Monday's fixture, Shamsi was asked to unpack his on-field attitude and his willingness to get in the batter's face while bowling.

"It's something I've had from a young age because I used to be a seam bowler but got told I wasn't quick enough," Shamsi explained.

"I think that's where the aggression comes from, in watching guys like Andre Nel, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald.

"It's definitely part of my game, but it's a double-edged sword. Sometimes if it doesn't work for you, you can travel as well, but it can disrupt the batsman."

Shamsi added that the Proteas were looking to embrace a culture of playing hard, competitive cricket.

"For me, it's whatever it takes to help the teams win games," he said.

"I am one of the guys in the team that has a presence on the field and makes sure that we never back down from any opponents.

"That's the way we want to play our cricket, and I'm glad that the team as a whole is playing like that."

The series now heads to Belfast for the 2nd T20, which takes place on Thursday.