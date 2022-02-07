Hilton Moreeng has good selection headache as Proteas women depart for World Cup

Skipper Sune Luus and coach Hilton Moreeng believe the Proteas are confident heading into the Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

On Sunday, the Proteas secured their fifth consecutive ODI series victory by defeating the West Indies at the Wanderers.

Moreeng says it'll be tough to choose the starting eleven but understands how competitive his side has become.

The Proteas women face a massive headache ahead of next month's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Coming back from four-month hiatus, the Proteas got off to a sluggish start but clawed their way back to an emphatic 2-1 ODI series win against the West Indies in their recently completed series.

Without the presence of a few key players, several others stood up, including batter Andrie Steyn, who made 52 in Sunday's six-wicket win at the Wanderers.

Steyn is not part of the initial 15-player squad but is one of three reserves heading into the World Cup, which starts from 4 March-3 April.

Luus, who will lead the side at the global showpiece, says that there'll be plenty of opportunity for a "great prospect" like Steyn to get her opportunity in New Zealand.

"All the girls that were given an opportunity to put up their hand and stepped up. They've given the coach here a good headache so when everyone worries about their own space and performs, the results speak for themselves," Luus told reporters on Sunday.

"She (Steyn) is part of the plans and the squad so there'll be plenty of opportunities for her. She's still young and a great prospect."

With the return of Covid-struck Lizelle Lee and of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, the Proteas play two warm-ups against India (26 February) and England (1 March) before their opening World Cup clash.

Moreeng says that South Africa's starting eleven still needs to be finalised but admits it's a tough headache to have considering the team's stellar form.

"When we spoke about combinations, it's one of those areas that we gave different players different roles to see what they come up with," said Moreeng in Johannesburg.

"As things stand, it's not yet a set position for us. We still have enough time and we have a few days of preparation and two warm-up games at the World Cup to see who picks up their hand so we have options.

"Headaches will always be there and it's what you want in your squad. Over the years, we've seen how competitive the squad has become," he continued.

"Everyone started a bit slow because of the four-month break that we had in international competitive cricket and it shows as the series went on, how everyone started hitting their strides and getting better.

"It's tough, but the players know that being in the first XI, you need to be as consistent as you can be."

South Africa continued its unbeaten streak in Johannesburg and have now won five-consecutive ODI series wins.

The Proteas, who depart for New Zealand on Monday, head to the World Cup as serious contenders and hope to avenge their 2017 World Cup semi-final loss against England.

"In the last World Cups, we fell short with the bat. We want to improve on our batting and fielding because our bowling unit produces a lot of opportunities," said Moreeng.

"Going into a World Cup, there's no easy game, everyone goes there to win and eight of the world's best will be competing for the title.

"We know that we need to make sure that when it comes to our basics, we'll stick to it and keep improving as a team.

"And what we saw in the last two games with the bat, if they can apply themselves, we can see what they can achieve. If we can focus more on those aspects, we can take it and put the opposition under pressure."

The Proteas get their World Cup campaign under way on Saturday, 5 March against Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin.