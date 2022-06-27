History-maker Kapp basks in 'special' Test ton: 'It's the biggest highlight of my career'

Marizanne Kapp revelled in the most "special moment" of her career as she made history in the sole Test against England on Monday.

Kapp showed some grit as she steered the Proteas recovery, scoring 150 which is the highest South African female Test score.

The Proteas all-rounder says that she is happy with SA's 284 as they adjust to the longer format of the game.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp says that her maiden Test century on Monday was the biggest highlight of her career so far.

Coming in at 45-4, Kapp stood tall as the Proteas top-order crumbled against England in the sole Test at County Ground in Taunton.

Kapp brought up her maiden Test century in only her second Test for her country as she became the fourth Proteas woman to score a Test ton.

The 32-year-old showed her class as she smashed 26 fours to score 150 off 213 balls before she was caught off the bowling of Lauren Bell.

It was a historic moment in Proteas history as Kapp scored the highest Test score by a SA female batter. She also became the second SA female batter to make a Test and ODI century, joining recently retired Mignon du Preez.

Speaking after her gritty innings, Kapp said it was the biggest highlight of her career.

"Usually I aim for the fifties considering the format we usually play, but to come out here and make 150, it's pretty special," Kapp told reporters on Monday.

"It's a massive highlight in my cricketing career... It's definitely right up there. It was a special moment today, I still have to reflect on it."

Kapp, who missed the Proteas' successful Irish tour, says that confidence had a lot to do with her performance as she continues to work on the little things.

"Not too much has changed, I've always enjoyed my batting, but I feel at times, it's difficult to focus on both, so one always takes preference," said Kapp.

"I've worked with some special coaches that have helped me, but I think it's the confidence that's growing and why I'm starting to play a lot better.

"I've just been blessed, Jesus has been so good to me and I don't know why but I've been working on small things."

Kapp admitted to feeling nervous as she had to shoulder the Proteas innings after the loss of their top order.

However, South Africa's middle-order showed some grit, with Kapp sharing in a 72-run partnership with Anneke Bosch (30) and a 41-run stand with Nadine de Klerk.

"When I started, I was nervous. They were bowling pretty well with that newish ball," said Kapp.

"We just said to ourselves that if we can stay for as long as possible, the runs would get easier.

"It helped me more than it helped them. If I focussed on the other batter, it seemed to take the pressure off me. When I give advice, I forget the situation I'm in and focus on our situation.

"I told them to stay in as long as possible. I knew the older the ball got, I could take on the England bowlers a bit more. I knew they (England) were tired. Being a bowler, I knew that the last session was going to be tough. From me, it was helping them as much as I can and I think they did brilliantly."

The Proteas posted 284 in their first innings and Kapp was happy with the total, considering the top-orders collapse.

"Where were at fifty for 4, it's a good score. From where we were, I would've taken and grabbed that score with both hands," said Kapp.

"It's still going to be tough for our bowlers if it flattens out, but I'm happy with that score."

Kapp's contribution doesn't stop there as she looks to lead the Proteas' bowling attack on Tuesday.

Play on Day 2 starts at 12:00 SA time.