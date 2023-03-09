Holder rearguard keeps Windies in contest as Proteas struggle to wrap up tail

At the Wanderers

Jason Holder scored a plucky 81 not out to frustrate the Proteas bowlers late on day 2 at the Wanderers.

The tourists were eventually dismissed for 251, only 69 behind South Africa's 320.

South Africa's openers navigated a tricky three overs before the close of play.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder picked the perfect time to end his lean batting patch as his 12th Test 50 forced South Africa to bat for 20 minutes on the second evening of the second Test on Thursday.

Holder's attacking rearguard guided the West Indies to 251 all out in 79.3 overs, something that forced South Africa into three overs of batting, which the hosts negotiated to 4/0 without undue hassles.

Holder's knock meant South Africa led by just 69 runs instead of a triple-figure buffer that would've made life easier for them.

Holder hadn't scored a Test half-century in 19 knocks dating back to the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston in August 2021, but when he was needed to salvage a faltering innings, he did what was asked of him.

Holder, who came in at 157/5 after Joshua da Silva was castled by Simon Harmer, dominated the lower-order partnerships he shared with Alzarri Joseph (4), Kemar Roach (13), and Gudakesh Motie (17) to ensure the Windies were in a far better state.

With Kagiso Rabada unable to bowl in the last session, Holder took advantage of the senior pacer's absence to help raise 134 runs for the last four wickets.

It meant South Africa started and ended the day badly, even though they held sway in the middle stages of the proceedings.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

When South Africa lost their last three wickets in the space of 20 minutes, the stage was set for a hi-octane day of cricket under a hot sun.

While wickets did fall, seven of them in the first session, the game didn't motor at a speed that would keep traffic cameras busy.

What the slowed-down pace of the game did do was to expose the pitch to a sun that hardly hid under the clouds.

It quickened up, something that allowed South Africa's pacers to extract more bounce and deviation from the surface.

It also allowed for Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer to get more turn and bounce, even though it was far more consistent compared to day one.

The fire and brimstone from the pace bowlers remained a consistent problem for the batters, with South Africa's tail not being able to cope with the heat.

Heinrich Klaasen (17) though was guilty of the laziest dismissal of the day when he wafted at a wide Kyle Mayers' delivery, which was the third one of the day.

After Klaasen had chased Mayers into Da Silva's gloves, Maharaj was back in the dressing room an over-and-a-half later when he clipped a nothing Joseph short-ball to Motie at midwicket.

In Joseph's next over, Coetzee was bounced out, completing South Africa's collapse of 8/72, giving the West Indies more time to bat.

That said, South Africa didn't waste much time in getting among the West Indians, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (1) being run out by Temba Bavuma off the second ball of the fourth over to leave the tourists tottering at 1/1.

It was the start of the bowling dry process that snared West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17), who feathered a Rabada (2/19) delivery to Dean Elgar at first slip.

A total of 22/2 after 10.3 overs became 28/3 after Jermaine Blackwood was caught behind by Klaasen off Coetzee (3/41), but a 23-run partnership between Roston Chase (28) and Raymon Reifer (15) staved off a complete pre-lunch meltdown.

Reifer was claimed by Coetzee when the southpaw offered a catch to De Zorzi at short-leg, something that left the West Indies reeling at 51/4.

It was left to Chase and Mayers to start a repair job that came in the form of a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket.

They were untroubled as the pitch quietened down and Chase, whose inconsistency with bat and ball has been a talking point, was comfortable against both spin and pace.

He was out in the most unfortunate manner when he inside-edged a Wiaan Mulder (1/40) drive onto his stumps.

His exit drew reticent batting from the visitors as the 13-run stand between Mayers and Da Silva spanned 56 balls.

Mayers (28) was worked over by Rabada outside his off-stump and it came as no surprise when he edged Rabada to Elgar at first slip.

That brought Holder to the crease and the lanky all-rounder played an innings of high quality and responsibility.

His 12th Test 50 that came off 79 balls was one that contained glorious drives and some agricultural hitting.

It was necessary for Holder to hit out for his partners didn't always look competent enough to stay for long at the other end.

He shared a 41-run alliance with the fidgety Da Silva (26), who was bowled through the gate by Harmer, while Joseph popped a simple catch to De Zorzi at silly point off Maharaj (1/77).

That meant Holder needed to take charge of the last two partnerships, which he did to a large degree as the West Indies reduced South Africa's lead to less than 100.

Holder then shared a 58-run stand with Motie (17), with Holder scoring 40 of those runs which also included a missed stumping from Klaasen off Harmer (2/63).

Motie gifted a catch to Bavuma at short cover off Harmer to give South Africa a nervy batting stint they navigated without too much fuss.

Scores in brief:

South Africa: 320 (Aiden Markram 96, Tony de Zorzi 85, Kyle Mayers 3/32, Alzarri Joseph 3/60) and 4/0

West Indies: 251(Jason Holder 81*,Mayers 29, Roston Chase 28, Joshua da Silva 26, Gerald Coetzee 3/41, Kagiso Rabada 2/19, Simon Harmer 2/63)