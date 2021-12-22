Huge blow for SA cricket lovers as Radio 2000 bins ball-by-ball commentary for India series

South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) general manager for sport Gary Rathbone has confirmed that Radio 2000 will not be broadcasting the South Africa/India series.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) general manager for sport Gary Rathbone says Radio 2000's decision not to carry the forthcoming South Africa/India Test series is based on the station's path to becoming a commercial station.



The three-Test series that starts on 26 December at SuperSport Park in Centurion will be broadcast live on SABC3, but the radio platform that reaches out further than any TV medium will not be having any cricket.

Rathbone said the messaging he got was that cricket takes up too much time and doesn't allow the station to build up revenue.

"They say that it takes too much time and it disrupts the other programming that they have," Rathbone told Sport24.

"Those programmes have revenue ... they are trying to build the commercial values of the station and the cricket is disrupting that."

Rathbone said he has been fighting the decision for quite some time, but placing the games on the station is out of his hands.

"I have been fighting this with the relevant executives, but the position is that they have to support Radio 2000's attempts to be more successful from a commercial basis, and they support their decision not to carry the cricket," Rathbone said.

"I'm very upset and disappointed by this, but it is the reality of what I have to deal with."

Rathbone said SABC's other radio stations aren't in a position to carry the cricket because of their different language and broadcast mandate needs while Radio 2000's was custom-built for live sporting broadcast.

"Radio 2000 was always developed as a utility station and it started off as a simulcast for other stations and it became used for live sports commentary as well," Rathbone.

"Cricket has been on SABC radio since time immemorial. It's a staple part of South African life, especially in the festive season and Radio 2000 has filled that space.

"The other stations haven't put up their hands because it's not their space and Radio 2000 was custom-built for this purpose."