35m ago

'I heard a sound' - Temba Bavuma explains his bizarre decision to walk

Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)

"That happened."

Those were Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma's words after attempting to explain his bizarre decision to walk against Sri Lanka at Centurion on Monday even though he wasn't out. 

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Looking comfortable at the crease on 71* at the time, Bavuma was beaten by a delivery from Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka. 

There were celebrations from the Sri Lankan fielders, who claimed the outside edge, and without even waiting for the umpire to make a decision Bavuma tucked his bat under his arm and walked off the field, acknowledging that he had edged the ball. 

Replays, however, revealed a significant gap between bat and ball and that Bavuma had come nowhere near hitting it. 

The incident drew significant attention on social media and, after the day's play. SuperSport's Mpumelelo Mbangwa spoke to Bavuma and asked him the question: "Why did you walk?"

"I heard a sound," Bavuma said.

"My first instinct was to walk and then obviously when I saw on the highlights, there was daylight between the ball.

"That happened.

"I was already off and I already had my thigh pad and pads off, so it was kind of too late by then."

It was Bavuma's 14th half-century in Test cricket while he still only has one century to his name, but it was another valuable contribution given that the Proteas had lost wickets in quick succession to fall from 200/1 to 220/4 when he came to the wicket. 

"The situation does force you to knuckle down and focus and concentrate a lot harder and I guess those are the type of things that get the best out of me," Bavuma added.

"In saying that, I would like to perform as well as I did there in all situations, but I'll take what I got today.

"It would be nice to convert and I've probably scored too many fifties, but I am in the situation that I'm in and I can't change anything now.

"If I get in that situation again, I'll still be tryin to score as many runs as I can and get the team in as strong a position as  possible."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

