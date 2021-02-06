Proteas

'I saw bone sticking out' | Linde plays through the pain to give Proteas a glimmer of hope

Proteas spinner George Linde bowls against Pakistan (PCB media)
Pakistan Cricket Board
  • Proteas spinner George Linde has revealed the extent of the injury he suffered to his bowling hand against Pakistan.
  • Linde starred on Day 3 for the visitors, scoring 21 and taking three wickets.
  • He also said he is playing through the pain due to the injury and is getting regular pain killing injections.

Proteas spinner George Linde revealed the extent of the injury he sustained during Pakistan's first innings, saying that a bone was sticking out from his finger after a ball struck it on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters following the conclusion of Day 3, Linde, who claimed three Pakistan wickets to keep the Proteas in the hunt, said that although he was in pain, representing his country meant more than the discomfort he felt.

"I always say you never know when you will get another opportunity to play for your country. It's not going to get me down, because it's just pain. There are people who are sick at home, people who are losing their jobs, people who are dying from Covid or other diseases or something. My injury is nothing compared to that," said Linde at the close of play on Saturday.

Linde confirmed that playing through the pain was helped by regular pain killing injections.

"Yes, I'm in pain, but I'm fighting it because I'm playing for my country. I'm not going to stand back for anything just because my finger hurts a little. It hurts for ten minutes, then you get an injection and then you go on," Linde said.

Linde was injured in the first session of Day 1 while bowling to Pakistan captain, Babar Azam.

In attempting to field a drive down the ground by Azam which cannoned up off the hard pitch, he was hit on the small finger of his left hand.

He immediately left the field to be attended by medical staff.

"I started running off when I saw bone sticking out and I just popped it in myself. I went for X-rays and for some reason my finger wasn't broken. I was quite happy with that," he said.

Linde picked up 3/12 in 9 overs on Day 3 after earlier scoring 21 to keep the Proteas in the hunt as Pakistan lead by 200 with four second innings wickets left.

Pakistan 272/10 & 129/6
South Africa 201/10
