'I try to be more consistent': How Nortje became Proteas' standout bowler in Australia

Anrich Nortje says he was disappointed with what he dished out in the first Test against Australia.

Nortje has recovered form to become the Proteas’ star performer Down Under on a chastening tour for South Africa.

The fast bowler grabbed SA’s only two wickets on day one of the third Test at the SCG, including Marnus Labuschagne’s scalp.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje gave an honest assessment of how he improved his performances from a wobbly first Australia Test to becoming SA’s standout performer by the third at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Nortje said he was disappointed with what he dished out in the opening rubber at the Gabba in Brisbane in December but rebounded to take 3/96 in SA’s humiliating Boxing Day second Test defeat.

Again in the third Test, South Africa looked to Nortje to make the two breakthroughs on a day when the hosts threatened to take the game away from them.

He first removed opener David Warner cheaply (10), who was the second Test double centurion, before getting rid of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne for 79 (151).

"In the first game, I was disappointed with what I was dishing out," said Nortje.

"I thought the training and prep was a lot better than that game. I had stages where I felt really good in the game and others where I felt it was just not clicking.

"But the last two games, it was about the same focus, same mindset and principle.

"After the first game, we spoke a lot about my jump and my basics and that I go back to and try to figure that out.

"Most of the grounds here are quite soft or muddy, so I needed to take that into consideration to understand it and identify the situation and what to do a bit earlier.

"After that first game, I found something that’s working a bit better. There’s nothing in my action that’s different but I try to be more consistent."

On the Labuschagne wicket, Nortje said he hadn’t necessarily set up the No 3 into a trap before getting him caught behind by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

"I wouldn’t say I set him up but I was trying to [dismiss him]," said Nortje.

"Before that, the ball was quite wet in the outfield, so it was hard to really get it through to the keeper.

"And when we went out again, it felt as if there might be a bit more [to work with], the ball was a bit harder because it hadn’t gone through the outfield so much.

"I was trying to hit good areas and not try to be fancy, trying to keep it simple and hit the wicket as hard as I could. Luckily, I got something out of it.

"It wasn’t really a big setup more than it was about trying to stay consistent in an area and luckily, we got some nip and bounce there."