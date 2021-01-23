Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

'I will not be silent' | Proteas women take a stand against gender-based violence

Craig Taylor
Sune Luus (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Sune Luus (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Dressed in a striking black kit in order to raise awareness of gender-based violence in South Africa, the Proteas women stood solemnly as the teams made ready for the national anthems at Kingsmead before the second ODI against Pakistan.

But before the anthems played, Proteas captain Sune Luus, read out a statement in which the team pledged to play a part in helping to end the scourge of gender-based violence that rages through South Africa.

This all formed part of the inaugural Black Day ODI, an CSA initiative who have partnered with Momentum, KZN Cricket Union and the POWA to help raise awareness regarding gender-based violence.

The points read out by Luus were the following:

  • I will note tolerate the use of violence of any form in my relationship.s.
  • I will stand up for myself or anyone else when a man is disrespectful or abusive towards a woman or child.
  • I will use my platform to be a strong and loud voice in partnership with women who are working to end all forms of gender-based violence.
  • I will educate myself on what the markers of gender-based violence are so that I can, in turn, educate other women.
  • I will use that knowledge and my platform to spotlight gender-based violence.
  • I will loudly and proudly let all men know that it is not my job to educate them on how to be good men.
  • I will use my platform to bring a focus on the male-to-female power imbalances within our society.
  • I will not be next.
  • I will not be silent.
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 23: South Africa si

                                           Proteas women (Gallo)

On Friday, Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt said the team were relishing in playing  in the very first Black Day ODI.

"We can't wait to play in our black kit. The Black Day ODI has brought another level of excitement within the squad because it is towards a great cause and something that we as the Momentum Proteas players are proud to be associated with," said Wolvaardt.

"We are honoured to be creating an event to bring and draw attention to the injustices around GBV," she added.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
First two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums
WATCH | 'Daddy, tie my shoelace' - Graeme Smith's son provides light-hearted moment during video...
Proteas: Puny amount of intel on Pakistan pitch condition
Read more on:
proteas womensune luuscricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11403 votes
Cricket
12% - 3293 votes
Football
19% - 5144 votes
Athletics
3% - 690 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 638 votes
Golf
5% - 1410 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2334 votes
Tennis
3% - 923 votes
Water sports
1% - 245 votes
American sports
1% - 335 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo