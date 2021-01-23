'I will not be silent' | Proteas women take a stand against gender-based violence

Dressed in a striking black kit in order to raise awareness of gender-based violence in South Africa, the Proteas women stood solemnly as the teams made ready for the national anthems at Kingsmead before the second ODI against Pakistan.

But before the anthems played, Proteas captain Sune Luus, read out a statement in which the team pledged to play a part in helping to end the scourge of gender-based violence that rages through South Africa.

This all formed part of the inaugural Black Day ODI, an CSA initiative who have partnered with Momentum, KZN Cricket Union and the POWA to help raise awareness regarding gender-based violence.

The points read out by Luus were the following:

I will note tolerate the use of violence of any form in my relationship.s.

I will stand up for myself or anyone else when a man is disrespectful or abusive towards a woman or child.

I will use my platform to be a strong and loud voice in partnership with women who are working to end all forms of gender-based violence.

I will educate myself on what the markers of gender-based violence are so that I can, in turn, educate other women.

I will use that knowledge and my platform to spotlight gender-based violence.

I will loudly and proudly let all men know that it is not my job to educate them on how to be good men.

I will use my platform to bring a focus on the male-to-female power imbalances within our society.

I will not be next.

I will not be silent.

Proteas women (Gallo)

On Friday, Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt said the team were relishing in playing in the very first Black Day ODI.



"We can't wait to play in our black kit. The Black Day ODI has brought another level of excitement within the squad because it is towards a great cause and something that we as the Momentum Proteas players are proud to be associated with," said Wolvaardt.

"We are honoured to be creating an event to bring and draw attention to the injustices around GBV," she added.