ICC, former club Surrey pay respects to 'legendary' Robin Jackman

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has paid its respects to former England international and renowned commentator Robin Jackman.

Jackman died on Friday afternoon at the age of 75.

Having played four Test matches and 15 ODIs for his country, Jackman turned to broadcasting after his playing days and he became one of the game's most respected commentators in the years that followed, particularly in South Africa.

"We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75," The ICC said in a statement.

"The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Jackman's former county side, Surrey, also aid tribute.

"Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club is saddened to learn of the death of our former bowler Robin Jackman. He took 1605 wickets in 599 first-class & List A appearances for our Club," a Tweet read.

