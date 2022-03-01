'I'd have taken 1-1 at the start,' says satisfied SA skipper Elgar after NZ series draw

A satisfied Dean Elgar said he would have snatched at 1-1 if he was given a draw at the start of the two-match Test series in New Zealand.

South Africa beat the Black Caps by 198 runs in the second Test to tie the contest in Christchurch, crowning a historic comeback.

The skipper raised blood temperatures when he bravely chose to bat first but said he wanted to avoid taking the "easy, soft decision".

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar was audibly relieved as he let out a telling "Very!" after being asked if he was satisfied with the drawn series result following their second Test 198-run win over New Zealand.

South Africa clawed back from a first Test innings defeat at Hagley Oval, one of their worst losses in history, to beat the ICC World Test Champions at the same ground in imperious fashion.

"One-all, coming to New Zealand, I think at the start of the series I would have taken that result," said captain Elgar after the match on Tuesday.

"Be that as it may, we didn't start very well. So, it's a little bit difficult to take things after that first Test because there were so many learnings and we didn't really pitch up in that first game.

"But to see the guys show a lot of character, a lot of growth and maturity and to get the win the way we did in the last Test is brilliant for us."

Elgar's decision to bat first in the second Test after the team got skittled out for 95 and 111 in the first Test surprised many onlookers.

A young and relatively inexperienced batting order looked to be walking into a dragon's den just days after being dismembered the week prior.

However, Elgar saw that the pitched lacked the green coat it had from the first Test and decided to take a gamble.

He also wanted to put his men under pressure, to test what they're really made out of and they responded in kind.

Newcomers Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne announced themselves with maiden centuries in the match, while Kagiso Rabada retained his crown as the most fearsome bowler in world cricket.

"Visually, the pitch looked a lot different to the first Test," Elgar explained.

"It wasn't as green. There was a lot less green grass and browner grass on the wicket. It looked a little bit like a bat-first wicket.

"But I think, because of what happened in the first Test, the easy soft decision would have been to bowl first if we won the toss.

"My nature, my character is not to take the easy way out but to run towards the pressure that you're facing.

"Sometimes you've got to make these tough calls for your squad and it was great to see the guys respond.

"Although it worked out and it played nicely in our favour, the [New Zealand] bowlers still posed quite a tough challenge for us up front.

"But we managed to negate it and put on a good opening wicket partnership (111 from 219 balls)."

