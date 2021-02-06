Idol Shabnim Ismail part of star cast charting the path for future Proteas

Proteas women star Shabnim Ismail reached heady heights following the Pakistan series, becoming a true idol in the women's game.

Ismail rose to No 2 in ICC T20 bowling rankings, following a career-best 5/12 performance.

She also claimed her 100th T20 wicket in the 2-1 series win over Pakistan in Durban.

When Shabnim Ismail started her international career 14 years ago, her main role models in cricket were the men who were at the top of their game.



Now, the Proteas Women star pacer has become the idol for girls all over South Africa that she probably never had while growing up in Cape Town, dreaming of representing the country.

She is a pathfinder, a forebear, in the same way Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander were to her and many others.

She also collected her career-best figures in the second T20, 5/12, and finished with seven scalps overall.

Her accomplishments didn’t end there. Last Friday she became the fourth bowler to take more than 100 wickets in T20 women's cricket.

"I think it was the 27th of January in 2007 when I played my first game against Pakistan, where there weren’t really contracts," said Ismail, looking back on how far she and the women's game as a whole had come.

"We just went out there to have fun and play. But now it's a different ball game.

"We became professional cricketers in 2014, where we're actually getting paid to play cricket.

"Now it’s not just playing, it’s your job to go out there and do your business.

"It doesn’t really put pressure on me because I firmly believe that once I step onto the pitch, everything switches for me."

She cut her teeth roughing it up with boys that would also become international bowlers such as Philander and Beuran Hendricks.

Clashes with the pair were likely a high-speed education on what it would take to carve out a successful career at the top.

"As a youngster, there were a lot of cricketers that I looked up to growing up such as Andre Nel and Dale Steyn," she said.

"I started off playing with Beuran Hendricks and Vernon Philander on one of the grounds back home where I'm from in Cape Town.

"We played competitive cricket back then and it does make you stronger to play against guys. They were much better but they compete with you and make you stronger as a cricketer.

"I probably got hit a few times by Vernon [with the ball]. And to think of where we both are in our careers just shows that you can't take cricket or life for granted.

"There is always going to be a better future. I followed my dream and I'm just happy that I’m here.

"Hopefully, there's a lot more from me to come."

The Proteas women's team has been blessed with probably its most illustrious generation.

Alongside Ismail, who trails T20's No 1 bowler England's Sophie Ecclestone, South Africa has Dane van Niekerk in the Top 10 T20 all-rounders.

Laura Wolvaardt, with her career-best seventh ICC batting ranking, Marizanne Kapp and Ismail in the bowling category, are all in the Top 10 in individual world ODI rankings as well.

Ismail sees her team-mates' and her own achievements as a bar that has raised the women’s game in the country - one that's not near reaching the ceiling any time soon.

"People normally see cricket as a male-dominated sport but the way I’m playing, along with the whole Momentum Proteas team is playing, shows that we are idols in the same way as the men," said Ismail.

"Compliments to CSA and Momentum as well for that.

"Four years ago games weren't televised but now we can have media conferences where people can get the background of a Shabnim Ismail or Mignon du Preez, a Trisha Chetty.

"I don’t think people see the struggle in female cricket and what the game is about.

"Yes, the Dale Steyns are up there, but we have Marizanne Kapp, who shows that we are growing in the sport just like the men."