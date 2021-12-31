Proteas

India fined for slow over-rate after first Test against Proteas

Compiled by Lynn Butler
India captain Virat Kohli and his side (AFP)
Christiaan Kotze / AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday slapped India with a fine and docked them World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate after the opening Test match against the Proteas at Centurion.

The Proteas lost the first Test by 113 runs at SuperSport Park to hand India a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Match Referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanction after India was one-over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India has been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate and were docked a point on the World Test Championship standings.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," read its statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, India will lose one point from their points tally for this offence."

Indian captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

The second Test between the two sides gets under way from Monday at the Wanderers.

Play starts at 10:00.

