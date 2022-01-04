Proteas

India peg Proteas back with three quick strikes after Petersen's maiden Test 50

Keegan Petersen. (PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Keegan Petersen powered his way to his maiden Test half-century in the second Test against India but seamer Shardul Thakur struck three times to peg the hosts back.

The Proteas lost three quick wickets for only 14 runs, the third of which, Rassie van der Dussen, looked to have touched the ground and didn’t carry before Rishabh Pant gathered.

SCORECARD | Proteas v India, 2nd Test

Nonetheless, South Africa suffered another troubling top order collapse when they appeared to build on Monday’s platform, when they bowled India out for 202 and closed play on 35/1.

Petersen resumed with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar overnight and was the aggressor as the pair seemed in control after the first hour of the morning.

But things turned on their head when Thakur first removed Elgar for a typically gritty 120-ball 28 and Petersen for an excellent 62 from 118 balls.

The morning had started with highveld thunderstorms in Gauteng, which, fortunately, dissipated well before play commenced for day two.

The clouds lingered but the sun forced its way through. The outfield, which was lightning fast on day one, slowed down a touch, turning boundaries into threes and twos instead.

Petersen was unperturbed, though, and nearly negotiated his way to safety at lunch.

Before being undone by an edge to Mayank Agarwal at slip, Petersen looked assured and confident, poised for a career-defining three-figure total.

He was helped that, at the other end, Elgar was happy being Petersen’s emotional crutch, providing a reassuring 70-Test cap presence.

When Elgar, who never looked too comfortable with balls swinging away from his body, feathered Thakur to Pant, Petersen was also vulnerable.

SA went into lunch at 102/4 after Van der Dussen walked, with the umpires having failed to check whether the ball reached the wicketkeeper’s gloves safely for the dismissal.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 102/4 (Keegan Petersen 62, Dean Elgar 28, Shardul Thakur 3/8, Mohammed Shami 1/33)

