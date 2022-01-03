Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

India spring surprise as Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test, SA bowl first with Olivier picked

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Virat Kohli of India (L) and Dean Elgar (R) of the Proteas. (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Virat Kohli of India (L) and Dean Elgar (R) of the Proteas. (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

India sprung a surprise on the morning of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers when Test captain Virat Kohli was excluded from their first XI with a back spasm.

India won the toss and decided to bat first.

LIVE | Proteas v India - 2nd Test, Day 1

First Test centurion KL Rahul captained the team in Kohli’s absence as right hand bat Hanuma Vihari slots into their top order.

As expected, the Proteas selected WP wicketkeeper batsman Kyle Verreynne in Quinton de Kock’s place while seamer Duanne Olivier replaced all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the only other change to the hosts’ line-up.

South Africa is looking to bounce back to level the series and avoid a first-ever Test series defeat to India after losing the opener by 113 runs in Centurion.

Weather forecasts predict afternoon highveld thunderstorms, which should impact proceedings in Johannesburg.

The Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets the last time they played at the Wanderers, wherein Dean Elgar’s 127 helped SA to a match-winning 302 first innings score.

The hosts would do well to scale those peaks again after failing to reach 200 in both their innings at SuperSport Park last week.

Teams:

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India 

KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahanei, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasindia tourdean elgarvirat kohliwandererscricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6021 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 971 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3279 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo