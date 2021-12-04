India tour to South Africa to go ahead with minor tweaks, CSA confirms

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that India's tour to the country will continue as originally scheduled, with minor tweaks, amid concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

In a statement on Saturday, CSA noted: "India will play three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three Tests against the Proteas. However, the four scheduled T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year, as part of the joint MoU.

"Pursuant to a very cordial relationship between the Board of Cricket South Africa and the Board of Cricket Commission of India, the tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning."

India were originally meant to arrive on 9 December.

The Indian team, which is currently playing New Zealand at home, will arrive from their bio-safe environment (BSE) in India and get chartered straight into another bubble in SA.

CSA will confirm match venues in the next 48 hours.

The tour is the final major international event hosted in SA this year and carries great significance for Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the country's sporting economy.

"For us as CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch. I would like to take this opportunity to also thank our commercial partners and fans, as we promise them a great game of cricket ahead," said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

He added:

"I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket South Africa, as well as the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality. Even under the most uncertain times, the Boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour will indeed take place."