1h ago

Injury-ravaged Sri Lanka grant two debuts as Proteas remain unchanged

Heinz Schenk
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat again (Cricket South Africa)
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday won the toss and again chose to bat first in the second Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.

While the Islanders lost the opening encounter in Centurion by an innings and 45 runs earlier this week, they did nonetheless record their highest total in South Africa in their first batting effort of the match, playing with positive intent and scoring 396.

Sri Lanka will at least hope that's something that can be replicated here.

With injuries cutting a swathe through their squad, the visitors have had to make a few changes.

The experienced Lahiru Thirimanne is slated to come in at No 3, while there are two debuts for Minod Bhanuka and Asitha Fernando.

Bhanuka boasts a first-class average in excess of 45, including a highest score of 342, while Asitha has been a consistent performer at domestic level.

Dushmantha Chameera also comes in.

South Africa, meanwhile, have kept their line-up unchanged and will hope to emulate their recipe from SuperSport Park.

Teams:

Proteas

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla 

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando. 

