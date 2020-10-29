Interim CSA board to be announced on Friday

Following the resignation of the entire board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) earlier this week, Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa will on Friday announce an interim board to take the sport forward in the country.

This interim board has been brought together following a consultative process that involved the Department of Sport, the Members Council of CSA as well as the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA).

On Sunday, a total of six board members including acting president Beresford Williams had resigned as the troubled organisation began adhering to the requests from its Members Council that, in line with requests coming out of government, the board step aside.

Then, on Monday morning, the rest followed.

Mthethwa had earlier this month confirmed his intentions to intervene in the running of CSA if changes did not take place.

With the local cricket season set to start and tours by England and Sri Lanka confirmed before the end of the year, the interim board has much to deal with.

That includes the AGM of CSA which was postponed earlier this year.

It's expected to go ahead either next month or in December.

The announcement of the interim board will be made at 11:30.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff