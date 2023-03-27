IPL-bound Magala admits to nerves as long stay with Chennai Super Kings looms

Proteas limited-overs seamer Sisanda Magala said he is nervous and excited for his impending Indian Premier League stint with the Chennai Super Kings.

Magala took 3/21 and made 18* in South Africa's three-wicket loss to the Windies in Saturday's first T20.

The all-rounder, still nursing a hand injury, was at the mercy of some outrageous batting in Sunday's thrilling second T20 that featured extraordinary hitting from both teams at SuperSport Park.

Proteas T20 seamer Sisanda Magala said his impending involvement with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League has left him with a sense of nervous excitement.

Magala, who took 3/21 and scored 18* in the Proteas' three-wicket loss against the West Indies in the first T20 on Saturday, will be off to the IPL next month.

The all-rounder, who was still recovering from an injury to his right hand, was on the receiving end of a record batting shoot-out in Sunday's historic T20 international thriller against the West Indies at Centurion.

Clocking a steep economy rate of 16.75 (67 runs off four overs) for no wickets, he conceded three fours and seven maximums.

Magala, who earned his IPL ticket through excellent performances for the SA20-winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape, said the time away (two months) would be long and the first time he would be out of South Africa for that long.

READ | 'One of the greatest T20s of all time': How the Proteas made history in '438' style

"It's been the same, but I'm very happy to be given an opportunity to play in the IPL," Magala said.

"When you get to specialise in white ball cricket, then it indeed becomes the pinnacle. It's a massive opportunity, and to be honest, I'm very nervous.

"It's going to be something like two months and I haven't been away from home for that long, so there will definitely be new learnings.

"I've already asked the guys who have been at the IPL for several seasons in terms of how they have coped.

"I have been asking a lot of questions, but I'm nervous and excited at the same time."

CSK will expect Magala to deliver with both bat and ball, something he did with great effect for SEC and the Proteas on Saturday, while Sunday's figures could arguably be excused on a day of ridiculous batting pyrotechnics.

Despite the split webbing between his thumb and index finger on his right hand that he deemed to be an irritation, Magala was chuffed with his batting return on Saturday.

READ | Proteas were 'quietly confident' heading into world record T20 chase: 'We never doubted ourselves'

He shared a 47-run stand for the seventh wicket with David Miller that spanned just 13 balls, a stand that allowed South Africa to post their competitive total.

"It was a bit nice to return the favour because, as a bowler, you always tend to get hit a bit," Magala said.

"You always try your best to hit a couple of balls too, but David is a very calming presence. He's a very optimistic and positive guy.

"It rubs off in terms of how you want to play and want to express yourself. It was nice fun, even though it was a shortened game, but as a player, you want to make a contribution and impact so that you can take the team over the line."