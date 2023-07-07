Ismail, Nortje big winners at CSA Awards

Fast bowlers Shabnim Ismail and Anrich Nortje were the big winners at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards.

The pair were named SA Women's and Men's Player of the Year.

Ismail ended her final season with the Proteas Women as a vital member of the pace attack that spearheaded the women to their first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

Shabnim Ismail and Anrich Nortje were named SA Women's and Men's Player of the Year at the annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards on Friday evening.

Ismail, who has recently retired from international cricket, won the award for the third time in her career, while it's the second time Nortje took home top honours.

Ismail ended her final season with the Proteas Women as a vital member of the pace attack that spearheaded the women to their first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup final earlier this year.

Nortje, who was nominated in each of the men's categories, was rewarded for his consistent pace and accuracy across all formats for the Proteas.

Elsewhere, there was a double honour for Nonkululeko Mlaba. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner received the Women's T20 International Player of the Year award and the Women’s Players' Player of the Year award.

Laura Wolvaardt bagged the Women's One-Day International Player of the Year, and as the women's game continues to rise in popularity, Sinalo Jafta was fittingly voted Fans' Player of the Year.

Kagiso Rabada was named Test Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, with his pitch-perfect leg cutter to Kraigg Brathwaite in the first Test against West Indies at SuperSport Park in March voted Best Delivery Fuelled by KFC.

One-Day International captain Temba Bavuma was honoured with the Men's One-Day International Player of the Year award, while Reeza Hendricks was named Men's T20 International Player of the Year.

Gerald Coetzee earned himself the International Men's Newcomer of the Year gong, with David Miller being voted by his peers as the Men's Players' Player of the Year.

Domestically, Lions batter Ryan Rickelton was named Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season and Domestic Players' Player of the Season.

Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel capped a superb season by scooping the Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season and the SACA Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season awards. His teammate, Jordan Hermann, was named Domestic Newcomer of the Season.

Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans) and Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) were named Division 1 and Division 2 Coach of the Year in their respective categories.

Mondli Khumalo was the deserving recipient of the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award after displaying the necessary tenacity to fight back from a brutal assault in the United Kingdom last year.

In the operations category, Adrian Holdstock bagged the match officials' double as he was named CSA Umpire of the Year and CSA Umpires' Umpire of the Year.

Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: “On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I would like to congratulate all the winners on their awards. There were so many strong performances and outstanding candidates for awards over the past season; it really made the task of the judges exceptionally tough.

“We have seen a real improvement in all our national teams over the past season, the proof of which is in the results.

“I would also like to really thank everyone at CSA who made these awards possible. I am really pleased that they have returned this year for the first time since Covid-19 hit us a few years back. It has been a long and painful journey for many, but to have had everyone here, together in the same room, really warms the heart.”

AWARD WINNERS

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL

SA Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

Women’s T20 International Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Women’s One-Day International Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Men’s Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje

Test Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada

One-Day International Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma

T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Reeza Hendricks

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee

SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: David Miller

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Sinalo Jafta

Best Delivery Fuelled by KFC: Kagiso Rabada

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC

Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors)

Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Rivaldo Moonsamy (Northern Cape Heat)

Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Lions)

Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Joshua van Heerden (Eastern Cape Iinyathi)

CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Bamanye Xenxe (Rocks)

Division 1 Coach of the Year: Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans)

Division 2 Coach of the Year: Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions)

Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Jordan Hermann (Dafabet Warriors)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Beyers Swanepoel (Dafabet Warriors)

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Mondli Khumalo

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock