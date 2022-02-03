Ismail, Wolvaardt help SA to easy win over WI, sets up series decider

South Africa leveled their four-match series against the West Indies when they beat the visitors by 96 runs in the third ODI at the Wanderers on Thursday evening.

Chasing the 300 set by the hosts who had won the toss and chosen to bat first, the Windies didn't get close as they were bowled out for 203 in 44.4 overs.

The win means Sunday's fourth ODI that begins at 10.00 will be the decider in what has been a topsy-turvy series.

The West Indies' chase was a fitful one and didn't have the partnership of substance that would have carried them close.

There were heavily reliant on Kycia Knight's 69, but when she holed out to substitute fielder Tumi Sekhukhune at deep long-on off Raisibe Ntozakhe (1/53), the West Indies were 141/4 in the 32nd over and their chances vanished with that dismissal.

The West Indies also had to navigate their chase without captain Stafanie Taylor, who left the field after collecting a blow to the head from Nadine de Klerk.

After being checked out by her medical team, she batted on for a few balls, but showed more concussion symptoms and had to come off.

It compounded their problems after they lost Chedean Nation to a suspected neck injury after experiencing whiplash while fielding.

They also did not start the chase very well when the out-of-form Rashada Williams (1) chased a Ayabonga Khaka delivery into Sune Luus's hands at slip.

Deandra Dottin (12) was the key batter and for the second game in succession, fell to Khaka (2/29), this time picking out Mignon du Preez at mid-wicket.

Taylor (13*) had a life when she was grassed off her first ball when wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta couldn't hold onto a difficult chance off Shabnim Ismail's (4/37) bowling.

Her injury meant she couldn't capitalise off it, but Knight, who was woefully out of form, was dropped on 15 by Anneke Bosch off De Klerk.

In the larger scheme of things, they weren't punished as wickets tumbled at the other end.

The dangerous Hayley Matthews (15) was the first of Ismail's three wickets after she was beaten by a fast off-cutter.

There were pockets of resistance from Shemaine Campbelle (16) and Chinelle Henry (17), but the chase was too steep.

Campbell chipped a return catch to Chloe Tryon (1/36) while Henry and Anisa Mohammed were removed in consecutive balls by Ismail.

That left Aaliyah Alleyne, who was Taylor's concussion substitute and Shakera Selman to extend the last rites.

They were administered by Ismail, who coaxed a catch from Alleyne that was well taken by De Klerk at mid-on, ensuring the series moves to a decider on Sunday.