'It's a red flag': Langeveldt implores impactful Proteas star Rabada to find better control

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has challenged Kagiso Rabada to bowl with better control after a bad day in the office.

Rabada conceded 144 runs in his 28 overs with the two scalps as Australia scored 575 in what may be their only innings.

Langeveldt said there was an element of control missing from South Africa's bowling in the second Test.

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has posed a challenge for lead pacer Kagiso Rabada to be better with his control after South Africa chased leather on the third day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia's 575/8 declaration came at a run-rate of 3.96, which represented a better return from the 4.24 the hosts coasted at on the second day.

However, it remained a black mark that the Proteas, who pride themselves on having an excellent bowling attack, were taken to the cleaners by Australia.

Unless Australia's off-spinner Nathan Lyon (44) has a field day on Thursday, Rabada (47) stands in line to become the leading Test wicket-taker in 2022.

Of the top 10 bowlers this year, Rabada has an eye-popping economy rate of 3.90, which is why Langeveldt implored for better control from Rabada.

"KG is a wicket-taker, but the challenge for him is to be able to control that," Langeveldt said.

"When Pat Cummins started, he leaked a few runs, but he became more consistent, and I think that's KG's challenge going forward.

"At the moment, he's one of the leading wicket-takers in red-ball cricket, but playing on flatter wickets may be the challenge for him."

The Proteas bowlers were always going to have an arduous task when SA fell for 189 in the first innings on the first day.

That meek batting display effectively handed the Test to Australia, who then batted with the necessary patience and measured aggression.

David Warner (200) and Alex Carey (111) ensured the Proteas can only play for a draw or ensure Australia at least bat again.

The 386-run lead the Proteas conceded is higher than any team total they've made this year and will require them to get past 200 for the first time in eight innings.

However, Langeveldt chose to home in on the bowler's inconsistency on a surface that the batters couldn't make the most out of.

"It's a red flag because we always pride ourselves on bowling 18 consecutive good balls. That's one of our KPIs, and we haven't achieved that," Langeveldt said.

"It's a red flag, and we need to improve on that. There were periods when we didn't bowl well as a unit, and the consistency wasn't always there.

"It's not something I'm worried about, but it's something we definitely need to address."



