'It was chaotic!' Proteas allrounder Magala recalls whirlwind Windies T20 opener

Proteas seamer Sisanda Magala said their rain-shortened first T20 against the West Indies was chaotic.

The game was reduced to 11 overs aside because of rain, from where the West Indies won by three wickets.

Magala played with a split webbing in his right hand.

Proteas limited over seamer Sisanda Magala said their rain-shortened first T20 against the West Indies at SuperSport Park on Saturday was nothing short of chaotic.

The game, won by the West Indies by three wickets, was affected by rain to a point where nine overs were lopped from each side.

It wasn't made easier for South Africa after Aiden Markram lost his first toss as T20 captain, giving Rovman Powell the benefit of chasing.

MATCH REPORT | Power-packed Rovman Powell drives Windies to win in rain-affected first T20

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

"To be honest, it was chaotic, and anything could go," Magala said.

"We assessed the pitch in terms of the situation and how they bowled. They used the short ball very well and the bounce was uneven.

"The decisions that was made were on the fly and we tried to back that, but short games are really tough to prepare and plan for.

"One can only imagine if it was a five-over game, but you have to try your best to adapt."

Magala had missed the ODI series after splitting the webbing between his thumb and the index finger of his right hand.

It healed enough for him to get a game where he took 3/21 and bashed a quick-fire 18*, but he admitted to having difficulty when fielding.

He dropped a catch off Nicholas Pooran, something he laughed off as one of those things that can happen in the game.

RECAP | Proteas v West Indies – 1st T20

"At this moment, there isn't any discomfort, unless I'm fielding the ball and it comes at a rapid pace like that dropped catch," Magala said.

"Any wrong fielding of the ball could tear it again and set me back another 10 days because it takes long to heal.

"It's also an irritation with the batting, it's also slightly difficult to grip the bat, so with a couple of balls, one has to get used to the pain, from where the adrenalin takes over.

"There's no discomfort with the bowling."

The second T20 takes place on Sunday, also at Centurion, at 14:00.