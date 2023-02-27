'It's a special thing': Bavuma revels in elevation to 'most coveted' role of Test captain

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma said it remained special for him to be given the privilege of leading the men's national team.

Bavuma was announced as Dean Elgar's replacement last week Friday, with his first obstacle being the West Indies.

The Proteas face the West Indies in two Tests, with the first match taking place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesdy.

The Proteas Test captaincy may be a bit of a poisoned chalice when paired with recent results, but it remains a cherished position for Temba Bavuma.

The 32-year-old Bavuma was announced as Test captain last week Friday by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad.

His career has come full circle with the assumption of the leadership role just as the West Indies Test series is about to start, because it was against the team from the Caribbean that he made his Test debut back in 2014.

Bavuma said the elevation means a lot to him and he is happy that Conrad considers him as the best man for the job.

READ | 'My whole career was ripped underneath me': Proteas star Brits takes unique path to World Cup dream

"It's probably the most coveted one from a player's perspective but, first and foremost, the dream was always to play Test cricket," Bavuma said.

"To have lived that dream and also having the opportunity of leading the team makes it a lot more special and it means a lot to me.

"It means a lot to my family and the people who have supported me in this journey. It's a special thing.

"From him (Conrad), he believed I was the right man to do the job and I have been one of the consistent performers over the past couple of years.

"He believes I have what it takes to turn his vision into a reality."

With 54 Tests under his belt, Bavuma said he felt more emboldened as a leader compared to when he assumed the white-ball leadership.

READ | 'We're dealing with humans': Proteas coach on having to make difficult decisions in picking Test squad

"As great as it was to captain the white-ball team, I came in at a time where I didn't have a lot of experience in white-ball cricket," Bavuma, who retains the Proteas ODI captaincy, said.

Rob Houwing | Centurion Test: The risk SA spinner is mostly just fielder

"I didn't have more than five games in T20 and ODI cricket (at the time), but things are a bit different now as I have a lot more experience in the red-ball game.

"I know my game and I know what I need to do, but it will be a challenge because the white-ball team has more experience than the red-ball team."

A slight concern for the former T20 skipper is the lack of red-ball action in store for the Proteas this year, and how this will affect building momentum for the Test team.

The Proteas have only three scheduled Tests left for the year: the two matches against the West Indies over the next two weeks and a Boxing Day engagement against India much later in the year.

"There are more opportunities to play white-ball cricket, while Test chances are a bit more limited, so it’s hard to build more substance with only three Tests this year."