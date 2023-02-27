27 Feb

add bookmark

'It's a special thing': Bavuma revels in elevation to 'most coveted' role of Test captain

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma said it remained special for him to be given the privilege of leading the men's national team.
  • Bavuma was announced as Dean Elgar's replacement last week Friday, with his first obstacle being the West Indies.
  • The Proteas face the West Indies in two Tests, with the first match taking place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesdy.

The Proteas Test captaincy may be a bit of a poisoned chalice when paired with recent results, but it remains a cherished position for Temba Bavuma.

The 32-year-old Bavuma was announced as Test captain last week Friday by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad.

His career has come full circle with the assumption of the leadership role just as the West Indies Test series is about to start, because it was against the team from the Caribbean that he made his Test debut back in 2014.

Bavuma said the elevation means a lot to him and he is happy that Conrad considers him as the best man for the job.

READ | 'My whole career was ripped underneath me': Proteas star Brits takes unique path to World Cup dream

"It's probably the most coveted one from a player's perspective but, first and foremost, the dream was always to play Test cricket," Bavuma said.

"To have lived that dream and also having the opportunity of leading the team makes it a lot more special and it means a lot to me.

"It means a lot to my family and the people who have supported me in this journey. It's a special thing.

"From him (Conrad), he believed I was the right man to do the job and I have been one of the consistent performers over the past couple of years.

"He believes I have what it takes to turn his vision into a reality."

With 54 Tests under his belt, Bavuma said he felt more emboldened as a leader compared to when he assumed the white-ball leadership.

READ | 'We're dealing with humans': Proteas coach on having to make difficult decisions in picking Test squad

"As great as it was to captain the white-ball team, I came in at a time where I didn't have a lot of experience in white-ball cricket," Bavuma, who retains the Proteas ODI captaincy, said.

Rob Houwing | Centurion Test: The risk SA spinner is mostly just fielder

"I didn't have more than five games in T20 and ODI cricket (at the time), but things are a bit different now as I have a lot more experience in the red-ball game.

"I know my game and I know what I need to do, but it will be a challenge because the white-ball team has more experience than the red-ball team."

A slight concern for the former T20 skipper is the lack of red-ball action in store for the Proteas this year, and how this will affect building momentum for the Test team.

The Proteas have only three scheduled Tests left for the year: the two matches against the West Indies over the next two weeks and a Boxing Day engagement against India much later in the year.

"There are more opportunities to play white-ball cricket, while Test chances are a bit more limited, so it’s hard to build more substance with only three Tests this year."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteaswest indies seriestemba bavumapretoriacricket
loading... Live
Knights 422/10 & 37/2
Warriors 134/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 386/9
Lions 323/10
View More
loading... Live
Titans 165/10
Dolphins 109/5
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
31% - 4239 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
59% - 7961 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 1297 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo