'It's been a tricky one': Now World Cup preparations can begin, says relieved Bavuma

Lynn Butler
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
Gallo Images
  • Temba Bavuma was a relieved man after South Africa's place in this year's Cricket World Cup was officially secured on Tuesday.
  • A match abandoned between Ireland and Bangladesh saw the Proteas end eighth on the Super League standings, avoiding the extra sweat of a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.
  • Bavuma says the Proteas have made a lot of positive strides and will begin their preparation for the event.

ODI captain Temba Bavuma, a relieved man after the Proteas' participation in the Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Tuesday, believes his team can now buckle down and focus on their preparations ahead of the global showpiece in India later this year.

South Africa secured direct qualification after the first one-day international (ODI) between Ireland and Bangladesh in Chelmsford was washed out.

The Irish had to beat Bangladesh in all three matches in the series in order to keep alive their own hopes of automatic qualification.

Following the no-result, the Proteas cannot be overtaken in eighth place on the Super League table.

Bavuma led the Proteas to an ODI series victory against England and they had to win two ODI matches against the Netherlands at home earlier this year to boost their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

"I am pleased to learn that we've secured our qualification for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that is going to be hosted in India later this year," said Bavuma.

"If I look at the journey, it's been a tricky one for us as a 50-over team to get to this point, but I think looking at the last couple of months, a lot of positive strides have been made as a team."

Meanwhile, Ireland, in 11th, will have to play in a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July, which includes West Indies and Sri Lanka. Two remaining places are up for grabs for the 13th edition of the World Cup.

Bavuma says he is looking forward to leading the Proteas in the World Cup and insists this is the perfect time to nail down their plans for India.

"We are well positioned to build on the momentum and confidence that we've gained," said Bavuma.

"Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view, nail down our plans and brush up on areas that we feel we need to brush up on.

"Personally, it will be a major honour and privilege for me to be leading the team in my first-ever 50-over World Cup and I hope we can achieve some good things as a team."

The World Cup gets under way in India from 5 October to 19 November.

All 10 teams will play each other in group stages with the top four advancing through to the semi-finals.

The Proteas men's side don't have the best World Cup history having reached four semi-finals and never making an ICC final.

