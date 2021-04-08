Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne impress but will their Proteas stay be permanent?

Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne impressed Proteas head coach Mark Boucher with their gritty half-centuries in the loss to Pakistan.

Verreynne was in red hot form domestically, scoring a career-best 216 not-out for the Cape Cobras last month.

Malan’s 70 added to his 129 not-out that he scored against Australia in Bloemfontein last year.

Malan, who opened South Africa’s chase alongside Aiden Markram, scored 70 from 81 balls before he was trapped lbw by Mohammad Nawaz.

Verreynne came in at No 5 and steadied the Proteas innings after Malan, Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen fell in quick succession between the 24th and 28th overs.

Verreynne’s 62 from 53 deliveries contributed to the Proteas’ best partnership in the 28-run defeat, 108, which he shared with Andile Phehlukwayo.

There had been a clamour for the Cape Town duo to feature more prominently in the struggling Proteas line-up, who have lost the ODI series to Pakistan 2-1, a few months after losing both the Test and T20 series in Pakistan earlier this year.

The pair came in for IPL stars Quinton de Kock and David Miller, while Jon-Jon Smuts replaced Rassie van der Dussen, who suffered a quad strain moments before the SuperSport Park decider.

"They’ve always been there," said Boucher after the 3rd ODI defeat to Pakistan in Centurion.

"In order to get these guys in we’ve got to remove someone from the team. The guys that have been removed are guys who own those places.

"It’s just nice to see that our depth pool is getting to where we want it to get to, so that if we do have some injuries, or guys are maybe out of form, we have got back up players that can come in and stamp their mark on international cricket.

"Kyle and Janneman did really well, even Kesh came in and had a fantastic game as well. These guys are there and have to keep working hard at their games, so that when they do get opportunities when there are injuries and scenarios like this, they can step up to international cricket.

"I’m very happy for those individuals who came through tonight. It was very pleasing to see from my side."

The Proteas face Pakistan again in the first of three T20 internationals at the Wanderers on Saturday, where it’s expected that Malan, Verreynne and Smuts could feature.

The Proteas have also lost captain Bavuma through a hamstring injury suffered on Wednesday, which opens more batting slots in the top order.

