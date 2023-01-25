1h ago

add bookmark

Jansen's stellar rise sees Proteas all-rounder win top ICC award

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African all-rounder Marco Jansen
South African all-rounder Marco Jansen
Clive Rose/Getty Images

After a stellar 12-month period that's seen him become a regular for the Proteas in Test cricket, all-rounder Marco Jansen was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year on Wednesday. 

READ | Faf delighted after smashing unbeaten SA20 ton: 'Important to convert those scores'

The 22-year-old won the award ahead of New Zealand's Finn Allen, Arshdeep Singh of India and Afghanistan youngster Ibrahim Zadran.

It has been an incredible rise for Jansen, who just over a year ago was yet to play for the national team.

As the 2023 calendar kicked in, the 2.09-meter-tall left-armer had become an integral part of the national setup, where he has featured in 12 matches across all three formats.

Jansen has made his mark in Test cricket, in particular, where he has played eight matches, taking 36 wickets. 

His wickets in the game's longer format came at an impressive average of 19.02, with the lanky paceman bagging two four-wicket hauls and one five-for (5/35), which came at the Oval in London during the Proteas' tour to the country during August and September.

He also recorded a maiden half-century (59) when South Africa faced Australia in Melbourne during their year-end tour. Overall with the bat, he accumulated 234 runs in his 13 innings over the past year.

Following the news of the ICC accolade, Jansen acknowledged that his first international year superseded his expectations. 

"I am lost for words right now after what I think has been a dream year for me," a delighted Jansen said. 

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined taking 36 wickets and playing eight Test matches for the Proteas in my first year of international cricket.

“So to have achieved this feat, with the cherry on top of being named as the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year, is unbelievable. I am so grateful to everyone who made it possible for me to reach this point so early in my career."

Jansen is still finding his feet in the shorter format of the game and has represented South Africa in three ODIs and one T20 international. 

Despite his stellar rise, Jansen is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.“Whatever sport you play, it is about longevity," said Jansen.

"I am still a rookie in international cricket, and these were only the first steps of my journey. 

"I don't want to be remembered just by this award; I want to become the best and to get there a lot of hard work lies ahead.

"I am also still developing, and hopefully, with hard work and dedication in the months and years ahead, I will be able to reach my full potential and become a great ambassador for South African cricket.

"For now, I will enjoy the moment, but I look forward to building on my achievements of 2022 in 2023," Jansen concluded.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasmarco jansencricket
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
13% - 2451 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 699 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
83% - 15454 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo