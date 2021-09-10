JP Duminy called up as consultant to Proteas for T20 World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named JP Duminy and Justin Sammons as specialist consultants to the Proteas for the T20 World Cup to be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates next month.



The pair will fill the vacancy on a temporary basis caused by the resignation of assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.



"I would like to thank the Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches," CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a statement.



"Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players.



"JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," Smith concluded.

Proteas team management for T20 World Cup: Khomotso (Volvo) Masubelele (team manager), Mark Boucher (head coach), Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), Justin Sammons (specialist consultant), JP Duminy (specialist consultant), Craig Govender (physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach), Rivash Gobind (video analyst), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (team doctor), Sipokazi Sokanyile (media manager)

South Africa will open their campaign against Australia in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium on 23 October.



The Proteas are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers from Round 1. South Africa will play the West Indies on 26 October in Dubai and England on 6 November in Sharjah.