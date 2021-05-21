Proteas

52m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Postponed cricket transformation hearings to begin in July

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza (Gallo)
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza (Gallo)
  • Cricket SA's transformation hearings have been postponed until July.
  • The hearings are part of the Social Justice and Nation-building project that CSA launched last year.
  • Logistical reasons have been given as explanation for the postponement.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) groundbreaking, but contentious hearings on transformation that were postponed late last Sunday will begin in July.

The hearings are part of the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project that CSA launched last year, headed by renowned Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as the transformation ombudsman.

In a letter dated 20 May, addressed to affected parties and signed by the transformation ombudsman, Ntsebeza expressed that he wished the hearings would resume on 24 May.

However, due to logistical reasons, the hearings have been moved to the first week of July.

"We note that a lot of commentators have already referred to the postponement of the hearings as yet another example of CSA's failure to look after the interests of all stakeholders," said Ntsebeza in the letter.

"But the office of the transformation ombudsman does not see this temporary hiatus as a failure of the office and its mandate to launch the very important SJN project. We will be back stronger and more determined than before."

READ | Anti-Corruption Unit chief defends 2015 match-fixing process amid race-based unfairness allegations

The initial postponement was caused when CSA's interim board reacted to a legal letter seeking clarification on the SJN's legal framework from David Becker, who represents CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Anti-Corruption Unit chief Louis Cole.

The postponement met criticism from some who were meant to testify this week, including former CSA director Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw.

It's also understood that Ntsebeza will leave South Africa at the end of this month to assume a position at the African Court on Human and People's Rights, to be sworn in as one of its two new judges.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csatransformation ombudspersonsjn projectlouis colegraeme smithdumisa ntsebezacricket south africacricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14204 votes
Cricket
13% - 4413 votes
Football
19% - 6629 votes
Athletics
3% - 905 votes
Boxing
1% - 344 votes
Cycling
2% - 826 votes
Golf
5% - 1777 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3003 votes
Tennis
3% - 1229 votes
Water sports
1% - 322 votes
American sports
1% - 436 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo