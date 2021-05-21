JUST IN | Postponed cricket transformation hearings to begin in July

Cricket SA's transformation hearings have been postponed until July.

The hearings are part of the Social Justice and Nation-building project that CSA launched last year.

Logistical reasons have been given as explanation for the postponement.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) groundbreaking, but contentious hearings on transformation that were postponed late last Sunday will begin in July.

The hearings are part of the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project that CSA launched last year, headed by renowned Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as the transformation ombudsman.

In a letter dated 20 May, addressed to affected parties and signed by the transformation ombudsman, Ntsebeza expressed that he wished the hearings would resume on 24 May.

However, due to logistical reasons, the hearings have been moved to the first week of July.

"We note that a lot of commentators have already referred to the postponement of the hearings as yet another example of CSA's failure to look after the interests of all stakeholders," said Ntsebeza in the letter.

"But the office of the transformation ombudsman does not see this temporary hiatus as a failure of the office and its mandate to launch the very important SJN project. We will be back stronger and more determined than before."

The initial postponement was caused when CSA's interim board reacted to a legal letter seeking clarification on the SJN's legal framework from David Becker, who represents CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Anti-Corruption Unit chief Louis Cole.

The postponement met criticism from some who were meant to testify this week, including former CSA director Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw.

It's also understood that Ntsebeza will leave South Africa at the end of this month to assume a position at the African Court on Human and People's Rights, to be sworn in as one of its two new judges.