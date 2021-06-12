Rihan Richards elected Cricket SA president unopposed, Donovan May elected vice

Rihan Richards was appointed Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) president at their annual general meeting on Saturday.

Richards was elected unopposed after Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May withdrew his nomination for the CSA presidency.

May was subsequently elected, also uncontested, as vice-president.

The Northern Cape Cricket, Richards, acted in the post for eight months following former CSA president Chris Nenzani’s resignation last year.

CSA’s overdue AGM began on Saturday at 10:30, chaired by interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou, and was attended by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who gave a keynote address.

"We must promote the interest of the game in South Africa above all else, and ready ourselves to be the servants of the game and the nation," said Richards in his opening address.

"We must continue to seek and promote what is right and let's remind ourselves that it's not about us but the game.

"Cricket has a critical role to play in social cohesion of our nation and it is a challenge that we dare not fail [completing].

"As we head to a new board, we will face many challenges but there is a foundation for them to succeed. We will succeed if we all hold each other accountable and we are united."