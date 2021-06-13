Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Kagiso Rabada after first Test Windies win: 'We're a young team, we're still rebuilding'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kagiso Rabada and the Proteas celebrate. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Kagiso Rabada and the Proteas celebrate. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
  • Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said they're still a growing side despite their first Test success against the West Indies.
  • South Africa won the first Test in St Lucia by an innings and 63 runs after bowling out the West Indies for 162.
  • Rabada added that Lungi Ngidi, who took a first-innings five-wicket haul, has been putting in the hard yards.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said they're still growing as a team despite their convincing innings and 63-run win over the West Indies in the first Test at St Lucia.

Rabada's 5/34 in 20 overs in the second innings played a huge role in the game getting wrapped up in an extended third morning where the West Indies were bowled out for 162 after starting the day on 82/4.

Rabada, who removed openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieron Powell, came back to collect the scalps of Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall and Joshua Da Silva to get his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Rabada though said they needed to maintain their performance for the second Test that starts on Friday at the same ground.

ROB HOUWING | Proteas: Elgar era off at a gallop

"We're a young team and we're still rebuilding. Even our most experienced players are young," Rabada said.

"Quinton de Kock and I are probably the most experienced players after Dean Elgar and there's also Temba Bavuma.

"For me at 26 to be one of the most experienced players in the team paints a picture of how young we are as a team.

"That'll give us massive confidence, not only moving into the next Test, but the next years. We can't take anything for granted and we need to stick to our processes for the next game."

The Proteas didn't have a proper warm-up game leading into the series, but had a preparation camp and an internal training game.

Rabada said they put in a lot of work in the build-up that paid off in the Test match.

"We were consistent in our preparations and established the kind of cricket that we wanted to play," Rabada said.

"We set a few standards that we want to uphold and we stuck to that. If we continue to do so, I think luck will be on our side.

"If you look at some of the games we played in, we were lacking at crucial times and we let the game slip away from us. We've been good in patches, but at times, we've been quite sloppy.

"In this Test, we kept our foot on the throttle and we've identified the moments where we slacked off in previous games. It's not going to get any easier now."

Lungi Ngidi, who dismembered the West Indies' lower middle-order in the first innings, took South Africa's other five-fer.

The West Indies were bowled out for 97 in the first dig and were unable to fully recover.

There also was Anrich Nortje's pace that brought important breakthroughs that allowed the other bowlers to prosper.

Rabada said Ngidi's effort was a product of the massive behind-the-scenes work he has been putting in.

"Lungs has bowled extremely well and right from the training camp we had in Pretoria, he had the ball on a string," Rabada said.

"He seemed extremely determined and he repeated the same intensity and we hope that'll happen for the next years to come.

"He bowled magnificently and deserved all the credit that came his way. He bowled well in the second innings and didn't pick up a wicket.

"Cricket can be unforgiving like that, but as a team we won."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastest cricketkagiso rabadast luciacricket
loading... Live
England 303/10 & 122/9
New Zealand 388/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14763 votes
Cricket
12% - 4557 votes
Football
19% - 6916 votes
Athletics
3% - 955 votes
Boxing
1% - 365 votes
Cycling
2% - 871 votes
Golf
5% - 1848 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3179 votes
Tennis
4% - 1313 votes
Water sports
1% - 338 votes
American sports
1% - 459 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo