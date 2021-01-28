Kagiso Rabada makes history by claiming 200th Test wicket, fourth youngest to do so

Kagiso Rabada became the seventh South African bowler to take 200 Test wickets

He was the third fastest South African to get to the mark behind Dale Steyn and Allan Donald

Hassan Ali was his 200th victim

Kagiso Rabada became the seventh South African bowler to cross the 200 Test wicket mark when he dismissed Hassan Ali for 21.

The wicket, the ninth of the innings, was a special landmark for the 25-year-old who was born on the opening day of the 1995 Rugby World Cup (May 25).

Rabada, in his 44th Test match, is the third fasted South African to get to the mark behind Allan Donald (42) and Dale Steyn (39), with the duo going on to collect 330 and 439 Test scalps, respectively.

He’s also the fourth youngest bowler in history to get to the mark.

In terms of deliveries bowled, only Steyn and Waqar Younis have taken fewer to reach the milestone.

Rabada started the Karachi Test on 197 wickets, but raced to 199 on the first evening when he removed Abid Ali and Imran Butt in quick succession.

Faheem Ashraf should have been his 200th Test scalp on the second evening, but Quinton de Kock grassed a regulation chance with Ashraf on 21.

Wickets were hard to come by on the second day, but Rabada moved the ball very well and bowled with hostility through the day but without reward. He didn’t need too much time to get the 200th wicket on the third day

Rabada made his Test debut against India on a dustbowl in Mohali where South Africa lost by 108 runs. In that game, Rabada returned creditable match figures of 22-7-49-1, with the seven maidens coming un the second innings.

Rabada has collected nine five-wicket hauls and four 10fers, the most famous of them being his 13/144 against England at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 2016.

Those figures are the second best by a South African bowler behind Makhaya Ntini’s 13/132 collected against the West Indies in Trinidad in 2005.

Rabada’s other 10-wicket haul came against Sri Lanka (10/92) in 2017, Bangladesh (10/63) in 2017 and his famous 11/150 against Australia in Port Elizabeth in 2018.

Rabada’s first Test five/fer came against England at the Wanderers in 2016 where his 5/73 helped limit England to 323, but Stuart Broad’s 6/17 razed South Africa’s second innings for 83, leaving England to saunter to a seven-wicket win.