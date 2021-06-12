Proteas

26m ago

add bookmark

Kagiso Rabada's 10th 5-wicket haul helps Proteas to crushing innings win against Windies

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kagiso Rabada and the Proteas celebrate. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Kagiso Rabada and the Proteas celebrate. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada's dream third morning saw them combine for six wickets to dismiss the West Indies for 162, giving the Proteas an innings and 63-run win in the first Test in St Lucia on Saturday.

SCORECARD | West Indies v SA, 1st Test

While Rabada (5/34) deservedly took the accolades while collecting his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests, Maharaj made the game breaking incisions when the West Indies thought they had a chance of taking the game to lunch with few losses.

Maharaj (2/23) removed Jason Holder (4) and the resolute Roston Chase (62) to leave the West Indies reeling, while Rabada prised out Jermaine Blackwood (13) and Rahkeem Cornwall (0) to complete what was a miserable session and Test for the hosts.

Joshua Da Silva (9) was properly softened up and worked over by Rabada and became his fifth wicket when he missed a straight one.

Anrich Nortje (3/46) finished off the innings when he snared Jayden Seales (3).

The West Indies, who were shot out for a record-low 97 by South Africa in the first innings, showed better fight and application in the second innings.

There was too much to do after Quinton de Kock's freewheeling 141* carried South Africa to 322 in their only innings.

The deficit of 225 was always going to be tall mountain for the hosts and it needed Chase to at least bat for the bulk of the morning session.

That he did, but when he fell seven minutes before what should have been the lunch break, it was the blow that knocked the wind from the West Indies's sternum.

Chase initially had a stubborn alliance with Blackwood and followed that up with Holder, but errors in judgement cost the hosts the session and the game.

They had resumed the day on 82/4 and needed to get through the session unscathed before they could entertain thoughts of batting through the day.

SA needed just 30 minutes of the session to make an inroad and also get into Blackwood's head.

After having a decision review system reprieve, Blackwood's red mist got the better of him when he punched a Rabada delivery straight to Rassie van der Dussen at short cover.

Considering the almighty battle he waged just to stay in, it was a bad cop-out from the talented West Indian vice-captain who again showed an inability to stay in for a fight.

It wasted hard work where Chase and Blackwood were sorely tested, but looked to have survived the early testing spell.

The 46-run stand between Chase and Blackwood was comfortably the West Indies' best of the match and while it may not have saved them the game, it displayed the fight that was missing in the first innings when they were rolled for 97.

Their fifth wicket in the second innings fell on that score after Blackwood's rush of blood to the head.

Chase, whose straight driving against the quicks was a thing of beauty while his judgement against spin was exemplary, raised his ninth Test 50 off 122 balls.

The judgement Chase showed was desperately missing from Holder, who shouldered arm to the first ball he faced from Maharaj.

His wicket saw the West Indies slip to 125/6 and in danger of not seeing out the session.

That they didn't do as Rabada's pace was too much for the hapless hosts, who'll have two extra days to mull over improvements and reinforcements for the second Test that starts on Friday at the same ground.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastest cricketkagiso rabadast luciacricket
loading... Live
England 303/10 & 115/7
New Zealand 388/10
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14758 votes
Cricket
12% - 4555 votes
Football
19% - 6913 votes
Athletics
3% - 955 votes
Boxing
1% - 364 votes
Cycling
2% - 870 votes
Golf
5% - 1847 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3175 votes
Tennis
4% - 1312 votes
Water sports
1% - 338 votes
American sports
1% - 458 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun 2021

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun 2021

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May 2021

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo