Kapp granted 'compassionate leave' for Proteas women's tri-series final

Proteas women's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will not feature in Thursday's T20 Tri-Series final against India in East London after being given "compassionate leave".

This comes a day after Kapp's wife, Dane van Niekerk, was left out of the Proteas' 15-player squad for the T20 Women's World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Van Niekerk was ruled out of the global showpiece after failing a fitness test, which prompted a huge outcry from South Africans, including Dale Steyn and Kapp.

The SA women take on India in the Tri-Series final at Buffalo Park on Wednesday, with coach Hilton Moreeng confirming that they will be without the experience of Kapp.

Moreeng insists Kapp is being rested in the Tri-Series final despite Van Niekerk's World Cup snub.

"She is part of the World Cup squad and is committed to us. I think we needed the break now and she's been granted compassionate leave post the last game," Moreeng told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're very happy with the form she is in and what she brings. We granted her leave so she can come to the World Cup and be ready to play."

Kapp has been vocal on social media with her support for her wife, stating that she was heartbroken, writing: "One of the best captain's in the world cricket. You will be missed. The Lord has big plans."

One of the best captains in world cricket ?? Jy gaan gemis word! Die Here het groter planne! ?? https://t.co/dEbl2Z8Ikp — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) January 31, 2023

Moreeng was adamant that Van Niekerk still had a future with the Proteas.

"She is available for the national squad, just not eligible for the World Cup. She is still part of the plans," said Moreeng.

"For us, it's to make sure that we finish the tri-series on a high and take that form into the World Cup."

Kapp scored 52 against West Indies last week and will be missed in Thursday's tri-series final against India, but Moreeng says the Proteas will have to move on from Van Niekerk's omission.

"The players are very professional, they know that these things happen. It's something that you can't control yourself and we don't wish it on any player," said Moreeng.

"They know they need to get on with it tomorrow and to make sure that they can put the performances on the field. Overall, the squad understands what needs to happen and we have to move forward."

Play on Thursday starts at 15:00.