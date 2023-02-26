9h ago

Kapp says it's 'bittersweet' without Proteas' golden trio: 'It took us over 14 years'

Lynn Butler
South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp admits to a bittersweet feeling at not sharing their World Cup final dream with wife Dane van Niekerk and former teammates Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee.
  • The SA women have broken all barriers to compete in their maiden World Cup final against defending champions Australia.
  • Kapp says the home crowd will give them an edge as they take on the defending champions at a sold-out Newlands.

The Proteas women will go where no South African cricket team has gone before at Newlands on Sunday when they compete in their first-ever ICC World Cup final.

Sune Luus' side secured a famous six-run win against England in Friday's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final in front of a lively Newlands crowd.

It was a win for the ages as the Proteas women snapped the country's cricket semi-final curse.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp had a feeling when she woke up on Friday morning that things were going to be different this time around.

After suffering a few semi-final losses, Kapp could not hide her emotions as the Proteas women stunned 2009 World Cup champions, England.

"It's just amazing. We've been trying for so many years and like I've said, I've been so disappointed with the semi-finals we've played," Kapp told reporters on Friday.

"It almost felt like in the past when we reached the semi-final, that was our goal and we didn't rock up the day of the semi-final. So it's just amazing to be able to do that and then to do that at home, there's no better place."

Marizanne Kapp
Proteas women celebrate as Marizanne Kapp kneels

The Proteas women got their campaign off to a rocky start with selection controversy as Kapp's wife and regular skipper Dane van Niekerk was deemed unfit for the World Cup.

Senior members of the squad, which included Kapp and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, were both visibly emotional on Friday.

Kapp and Ismail form part of the core group of Proteas, who've been with the Proteas women since they turned professional in the late 2000s.

The Proteas women were without Van Niekerk and had to contend without recent retirees Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee, who called time on their international careers last year.

Kapp says it's heartbreaking not to have them here as the side embarks on a maiden World Cup final.

"Obviously, we miss Dane, but we also miss Minxy and Lizelle, it's people that have been on this journey with us to reach the World Cup final and possibly win," said Kapp.

"So it's bittersweet because we still have special people here and for me personally, to not have the three of them here, it's obviously heartbreaking. But I am happy and I look forward to taking the field with my team on Sunday."

The Proteas lost to Australia by six wickets in their Group A encounter at St George's Park.

The hosts are underdogs against the five-time T20 World Cup champions, Australia. However, Kapp believes the Newlands faithful could apply the pressure.

"It took us, what, 14 years or more, so it's a lot of emotions, but something we've been working towards for so many years and then to finally achieve it today. And then with our home crowd, I mean, the crowd has been absolutely amazing wherever we played," said Kapp.

"Today was hot and the emotions took a lot out of us, but we've been playing cricket for so many years.

"We know it's going to be tough, we know how tough Australia is. Luckily, we have the home crowd behind us on Sunday."

Play on Sunday starts at 15:00.

