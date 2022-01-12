Keegan Petersen 'happy' at number 3: 'I'm not fussed'

Proteas batter Keegan Petersen says that he hopes that he has done enough to cement his place at number three.

Petersen top-scored with his second Test half-century at Newlands as he kept the Proteas afloat in the third and final Test against India.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that he has never been more challenged in his career as he continues to make impressive scores against the world number one Test side.

Keegan Petersen has more than likely secured his spot at number three in the Proteas' Test line-up following his resilient half-century at Newlands.

On day two of the third and final Test against India, Petersen kept his composure as the rest of the South African batting order struggled against the Indian pace attack.

Petersen arrived at the crease only two balls after the start of play as opener Aiden Markram fell for 8.

From then on, the 28-year-old from Paarl steadied the slowly sinking Proteas ship as batters fell around him.

A handy partnership of 67-runs between Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen kept the Proteas in the mix before the latter departed for 21 off paceman Umesh Yadav.

Then a 41-run partnership with Temba Bavuma seemed to get things ticking before the vice-captain fell to Mohammed Shami for 28.

Petersen, who is only playing in his fifth Test, stood tall and notched up his second Test half-century as he scored 72 off 166 balls (9 fours).

Speaking to reporters following the match, Petersen believes that the opening pair will come good and hopes to solidify his spot at number three.

"I like batting in at number three, I've batted there for most of my career. In terms of losing early wickets, we have two high-quality opening batters, they're just going through a rough time," Petersen told reporters on Wednesday.

"Dean (Elgar) has come through and Aiden is going through a bit of a patch, but he is a quality player, we all know that he (Markram) will come through good eventually.

"I'm not fussed, I'll happy to be in the mix and if I can make number three mine, I'll be happy."

However, the day belonged to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who starred for the visitors as he took five for 42 in his 23.3 overs.

The Proteas hopes of a lead were dashed with Bumrah's wicket of Petersen as the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 210.

"Extremely challenging, it's the most challenge I've had in my career. You need to focus on your mark or they will expose you," said Petersen when questioned about facing the India attack.

"They test you in terms of scoring, there's not many opportunities so when one does come, you have to pounce on it.

"They don't give us much, which is why they're arguably the best bowling attack in the world."

India will resume Day 3 on 57/2 with a 70-run lead.

Play starts at 10:30.