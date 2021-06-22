Proteas

23m ago

add bookmark

Keshav Maharaj on Wiaan Mulder's magic hat-trick catch: I'll buy him anything he wants

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Keshav Maharaj (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Keshav Maharaj (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
  • Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj said he'll be happy to buy Wiaan Mulder whatever he wants after taking the catch that completed his now famous Test hat-trick.
  • Maharaj accounted for Kieron Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva in what was SA's first Test hat-trick since Geoff Griffin's effort against England in 1960.
  • Maharaj's hat-trick formed part of his 5/36 that helped SA beat the West Indies by 158 runs and win their first overseas Test series in four years.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is happy to foot the bill for whatever Wiaan Mulder wants after the young all-rounder gobbled up the catch that's put Maharaj in South African cricketing folklore.

Mulder's sharp take to get rid of West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva during the hectic 10-minute period before lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies in St Lucia on Monday granted the Maharaj SA's first Test hat-trick in nearly 61 years.

In the lead up, Maharaj coaxed a false shot from Kieron Powell that was snared by Anrich Nortje at deep mid-wicket while Jason Holder's tentative prod was collected by Keegan Petersen at forward short leg.

WATCH | The moment that Keshav Maharaj made SA cricket history

Maharaj rated the Da Silva delivery as his worst of the three, but Mulder's safe hands ensured that Maharaj's place in history would be guaranteed.

While Maharaj's hat-trick was the 46th in Test cricket history since Fred Spofforth's effort for Australia against England in January 1879, it was SA's first since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960.

"It's not often you get put in a situation like that one. There were so many thoughts of which delivery to bowl, so I decided to stick to what has worked," Maharaj said.

"It drifted down leg and I could have bowled a much better ball, but full credit to Wiaan for plucking that catch.

"Wherever he wants to eat or drink tonight, it'll probably be on me."

Such was the joie de vivre that SA approached what became the last day for the second Test that they won by 158 runs to retain the Sir Viv Richards Trophy, Maharaj and his provincial team-mate Petersen heartily sang an hilariously off-key rendition of Ben. E. King's Stand by me on twitter.

At the time, Maharaj was far from aware of the role Petersen was going to play in his landmark, but said they needed to find comical ways to switch off.

"We were having some fun. We've been having long and hard days of Test cricket, so it's nice to have a little bit of a dance before you go on the field," Maharaj said.

"I don't think I'm entering Idols any time soon, but Keegan and I play a lot of cricket together back home for the Dolphins, so we enjoy each other's company where we talk and sing nonsense."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteastest cricketkeshav maharajst luciacricket
loading... Live
India 217/10
New Zealand 101/2
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15018 votes
Cricket
12% - 4635 votes
Football
19% - 7024 votes
Athletics
3% - 985 votes
Boxing
1% - 371 votes
Cycling
2% - 902 votes
Golf
5% - 1907 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3246 votes
Tennis
4% - 1350 votes
Water sports
1% - 344 votes
American sports
1% - 468 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21168.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo