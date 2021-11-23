Keshav Maharaj: Proteas yet to meet CSA board over taking the knee for Dutch series

Proteas interim ODI captain Keshav Maharaj said they're waiting to consult with the board over the taking of the knee for the ODI series against the Netherlands.

The Proteas' taking of the knee was an emotive issue in the T20 World Cup.

Maharaj said he was happy to tackle the leadership role and the challenges that come with it.

Proteas interim ODI captain Keshav Maharaj said they've yet to meet the board to discuss whether they'll take the knee for the ODI series against the Netherlands that starts on Friday.



The Proteas taking the knee was a nationally emotive issue at the recently completed T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The manner in which the board conveyed the message to the team on the eve of the West Indies group game saw wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock sitting out that game because of his discomfort in taking the knee.

The Proteas group ended up taking the knee for the rest of the tournament and did not lose a game in doing so despite not getting through to the semi-finals.

"We haven't had a conversation as yet and we're waiting upon the board to speak to us. That's something that should happen soon," Maharaj said.

While the responsibility of fronting up to the board with regards to this matter shouldn't be in Maharaj's ambit as the interim leader, he's also happy to be in the position.

As a leader of a successful Dolphins outfit at first-class level, Maharaj has shown that he has what it takes to lead.

The left-arm bowling all-rounder said he's thriving with the leadership role as it is something he wants to do.

"When the question of being captain was posed to me, I did say that I would take the opportunity with both hands," Maharaj said.

"It's something that I have thoroughly enjoyed and I am a deep thinker, so I feel that helps me on the field when I try to read situations.

"It also helps my game by keeping me calm and trying to look at things from a different perspective.

"I'm happy to be handed the opportunity and I have a lot of pride in what I do, so I always give off my best."