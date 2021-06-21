Keshav Maharaj takes SA's first Test hat-trick in more than 60 years as Proteas eye victory

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj became the first South African bowler to take a Test hat-trick in more than 60 years against the West Indies on Monday.

He dismissed Kieron Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva in consecutive balls to achieve the landmark.

The first South African bowler to take a Test hat-trick was Geoff Griffin against England at Lord's in 1960.

Kieron Powell (51) picked out Anrich Nortje at deep midwicket off the third ball of the 37th over to become Maharaj's first victim.

Jason Holder (0) then prodded nervously to Keegan Petersen at forward short leg the very next ball before Joshua Da Silva (0) became Maharaj's history ball when his tickle down the leg side was well caught by Wiaan Mulder.

The quick collapse saw the West Indies fall from 107/3 to 107/6, swinging the Test decisively in South Africa's favour at lunch.

The hat-trick was South Africa's first since Geoff Griffin's against England at Lord's in 1960 where he dismissed Mike Smith (99), Peter Walker (52) and Fred Trueman (0) in consecutive balls.